Doctors avoiding work with coronavirus patients due to compensation fears if they die

Hundreds of doctors say they are avoiding work with coronavirus patients because they fear their family won’t be compensated if they catch the disease and die.

Some 350 respondents to a survey by the Doctors’ Association UK said they were less willing to work in high risk areas or increase their hours amid the coronavirus crisis.

They have concerns they are not entitled to receive the full death-in-service benefit, which would be equal to around two years’ worth of pay for their families.

The lump sum is only available to those who are members of the NHS pension scheme, which has been shunned by many doctors amid an ongoing tax row.

It may also be unavailable in full to locum doctors, who work freelance, or to the more than 2,660 medics who have come out of retirement to work in the crisis.

The concerns follow the deaths of two NHS staff, Adil El Tayar, 63, and Amged El-Hawrani, 55, and a suspected third.

The tragic news add more pressure on the Government to provide protective clothing (PPE) for frontline workers, including face masks and eye protectors.

For weeks, staff say they have been forced to care for COVID-19 patients without wearing adequate protection, leaving them at risk of catching the infection or passing it to other patients in hospital.

The number of positive coronavirus tests in the UK is expected to rise above 20,000 today and 1,228 people are confirmed to have died already.

NHS staff, who are not being tested for the coronavirus and who say they don’t have enough protective equipment, have been putting themselves in danger for weeks.

Now, The Guardian reports that hundreds are put off taking on extra work to fight the pandemic because they fear their families won’t be compensated if they catch the disease and die.

The survey was done by the Doctors’ Association UK (DAUK), an NHS lobbying group. It is not clear how many health workers were questioned in total.

More than 350 respondents said they were less likely to work in high-risk areas or increase their hours or return to service because they were not entitled to death-in-service benefits.

Forty people indicated they had declined to change their hours and working patterns because of this.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a locum GP with three young children told the DAUK survey: ‘It is a very real worry and threat that healthcare workers could die as a direct result of working with positive Covid patients.

‘We are all here to help our patients but, weighing up everything, it would be devastating for me to die and on top of that my family be in financial difficulty.

‘This will almost certainly mean I will do less face to face work/less hours altogether.’

Another GP, who is restricting their shifts, said: ‘No personal protective equipment plus no death in service plus lack of clear leadership/guidance here feels like freefall to me.’

Doctors’ death-in-service benefits ensure a tax-free sum of money goes to their partner, spouse, or chosen family member or organisation if they die as a result of their work.

It is payable if the worker is an active pension scheme member, or if a retired worker has been in receipt of their pension for less than five years.

It can be worth around two years’ wages, which would be a considerable sum for a grieving family – on average, GP doctors in the UK make around £92,000 per year.

However, many working doctors have opted out of the pension scheme because their mandatory contributions left them paying more tax than the money they were saving.

This has been the source of an ongoing row between the Government and medics around the country, who have called for the tax-free cap on pension contributions to be lifted.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock called on tens of thousands of retired NHS nurses and doctors to consider returning to aid ‘a huge national effort to protect lives and protect our NHS’.

Of 65,000 former staff, some 12,000 agreed to return, including 2,660 doctors and 6,147 nurses, it was revealed last week.

It is not clear if NHS staff who have retired, and now signed up to return to work, will be eligible for death-in-service.

Those who have declined say if death-in-service arrangements were changed they would be more inclined to come back.

Last week the Department of Health and Social Care said it was ‘considering proposals to offer further support for those returning to the frontline’.

There is also concern that retired NHS workers coming back to fight coronavirus are vulnerable to it because of their age.

Dr Samantha Batt-Rawden, an intensive care doctor who leads DAUK, said: ‘It is simply morally unforgivable that at this time where we ask them to put their lives on the line, those recently retired and returning to service, locum doctors and those forced out of the NHS pension scheme by a punitive tax are not eligible for death in service benefit.

‘These doctors feel a strong moral duty to do all they can to serve patients at this time of national crisis and deserve the same parity of esteem as their colleagues.

‘We therefore ask Matt Hancock to ensure that all doctors receive death-in-service benefit. This will allow doctors to continue fighting this pandemic without the added stress of worrying about leaving their families in financial difficulty should they die in the line of duty.’

The DAUK’s concerns echo that of the British Medical Association (BMA), the doctors union, who said those who have opted out of the NHS pension scheme may lose out.

It remains to be seen how many medics have contracted the virus so far, but the BMA said it is aware of a small number of UK doctors requiring intensive care.

The dangers of COVID-19 to NHS medics became abundantly clear last week, after the death of Adil El Tayar and Amged el-Hawrani.

Dr El Tayar, a 63-year-old surgeon, had been volunteering in A&E departments in the Midlands. He died last Wednesday at West Middlesex University Hospital in London, his family told the BBC.

Dr El-Hawrani, a 55-year-old ear, nose and throat consultant at University Hospitals of Derby and Burton, died on Saturday at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Another doctor, GP Habib Zaidi, was suspected to have had COVID-19 before his death at Southend Hospital, Essex, on Wednesday.

The BMA warned that Dr El-Hawrani’s death would reverberate amongst NHS staff, who are becoming increasingly concerned over the lack of protective equipment.

Only last week the trade union claimed lives would be lost because the clothing and masks were being rationed by hospitals, with doctors forced to source their own.

Robert Jenrick told a Downing Street briefing on Sunday that 170million masks and almost 10 million items of cleaning equipment are among the items being delivered to NHS trusts and healthcare settings soon.

It follows weeks of concerns raised by medical professionals about a lack of PPE amid global shortages and difficulties with distribution.

It is believed that up to 50 doctors have died in Italy, which has the most deaths from – COVID-19 in the world – nearly 11,000 – according to National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (FNOMCeO).

More than 6,000 medical workers have been infected, the Italian Federation of Medical Professionals said on March 26.

The Department of Health and Social Care said today: ‘NHS staff are doing an incredible job in the fight against coronavirus, including the thousands who have already signed up to return to the NHS.

‘For the remainder of this tax year, no clinician in England who is part of the NHS Pension Scheme will be worse-off as a result of taking extra shifts and from April.

‘Changes to the threshold will take up to 98 per cent of consultants and 96 per cent of GPs out of the taper altogether based on their NHS earnings.

‘Staff who recently retired from the 1995 Section of the pension scheme will have already received a tax-free lump sum and we are considering proposals to offer further support for those returning to the frontline.’