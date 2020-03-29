Doctors delight in the recovery of 3 cases of corona virus in Agami Hospital .. Video

The pioneers of the social networking site, Facebook, circulated a “video” of the celebration of 3 cases of Corona virus by doctors at the General Agami Hospital in Alexandria.

The video shows the doctors celebrating the exit and recovery of 3 cases, and they also demanded that citizens stay in their homes in order not to be infected with the virus, and abide by precautionary measures.

Many Facebook users prayed to the doctors, for their great efforts in facing the Corona virus, where one of them said: “I thank with all my heart the angels of mercy, the men of Al-Ajmi General Hospital, may God protect you and pay your steps, and God willing the entire Alexandrian people will celebrate with you and heal with you and the exit of the last case Kruna, praise be to God, Lord of the worlds. “

Another said: “Praise be to God, I wish all cases come out in peace, and a thousand thanks to you for your effort and effort, and may God protect you and get out of the cloud that is good.”

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Health and Population represented in the preventive medicine sector, issued a leaflet to all directorates of health affairs, following up the returnees from Umrah and their families and contacts and conducting a 28-day house isolation instead of 14 days, as part of the precautionary plan against the Corona virus “Covid-19” “To prevent the spread of the disease in the country and early detection of any suspected case, follow the progress of the epidemiological situation and take all precautions regarding it.”.

The Ministry of Health stressed – in the periodic book today – Friday – the need to immediately report the suspected cases and send them on the fax of the Preventive Chamber and the fax of the General Department of Epidemiology and Surveillance, enter them into the Leeds program and follow up on the completion of data on the epidemiological and laboratory model for suspected acute respiratory infections infection.

It also stressed raising the degree of preparations in fever hospitals, referral hospitals and quarantine outlets in all ports and traffic and continuous follow-up on fever and chest hospitals; to ensure that there are posters “definition of the situation – prevention methods – guidelines for dealing with cases”, and stressed the commitment of all workers in health facilities to apply All protection and infection control measures to ensure the safety of the health team and health service recipients.