Doctors issue an urgent warning over the dangerous TikTok trend of “sleepy chicken.”

Doctors, on the other hand, have advised people to avoid the latest craze because it is harmful to their health.

Users create their own chicken dish, braised in a cold and flu remedy, as part of the’sleepy chicken’ trend.

Users refer to the recipe as ‘Nyquil chicken’ or’sleepy chicken,’ and a product like Night Nurse, a cold and flu product that helps alleviate symptoms while also helping you get a better night’s sleep, would be a UK equivalent to Nyquil.

Doctors have advised against braising your chicken – or anything else for that matter – in a cold and flu remedy.

On TikTok, several videos show people making the ‘dish,’ with some using nearly half a bottle of the medicine for their meat.

While most people take supplements with their medicines or food, this trend involves soaking the food in the solution.

Dr. Aaron Hartman, a family medicine physician and assistant clinical professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, explained why the trend is dangerous.

“You boil off the water and alcohol in cough medicine like NyQuil when you cook it, leaving the chicken saturated with a super concentrated amount of drugs.”

“A quarter to half a bottle of NyQuil would be consumed if you ate one of those cutlets completely cooked,” he told MICcom.

Some videos on the internet show people boiling raw chicken in the medicine for only five minutes before serving it’ready to eat.’

Food poisoning, according to Dr. Hartman, can cause sickness and diarrhoea.

He also mentioned that when cooking your chicken in medicine, you are inhaling as well as eating the medicine.

“These medicines enter your bloodstream quickly when inhaled, and they don’t pass through your liver for detoxification.”

“Depending on how much you inhale, the effects can be quite bad,” he added.

NyQuil, for example, is made up of a variety of ingredients that are combined to help you sleep soundly while also alleviating your cold symptoms.

Acetaminophen, antihistamines, and decongestants are all included in the medicine.

It also contains dextromethorphan, a cough suppressant that works by influencing certain parts of the brain, reducing the urge to cough.

Dextromethorphan has been used by recreational drug users in the past, but not as directed.

It can have both physical and psychological consequences, and in extreme cases, it can even lead to death.

