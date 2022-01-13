Doctors labeled me fat, but a five-pound swelling that made me look pregnant was a ‘ticking timebomb,’ according to them.

Doctors labeled me fat, but a massive 5 pound swelling that made me look pregnant was a ‘ticking timebomb,’ according to them.

When Crystal Dominguez began to have irregular periods, sharp stomach pains, and abdominal swelling, she knew something wasn’t right and went to her doctor right away.

The social media marketing manager, on the other hand, was told she simply needed to lose weight and sent home.

Crystal, who lives in Tennessee, said her symptoms began in late 2018 and that her stomach had ballooned to the point where people would ask when she was expecting her baby.

To avoid awkward questions, the 26-year-old stayed at home for months.

But, just as she was about to give up hope, a ‘basketball-sized’ cyst on her ovary was discovered in October 2020 and surgically removed shortly after.

Crystal was diagnosed with a 5th Ovarian cyst two years after her symptoms began.

She is now sharing her story and encouraging other women to seek treatment from a different doctor if they believe their symptoms are not being taken seriously.

“When I got my scans, they said my cyst was the size of a basketball, and when I got out of surgery a week later, I’d lost 68 pounds of fluid from my stomach,” she said.

“After my surgery, my surgeon came into my room and told me that I was fortunate because if the cyst had ruptured, they would not have been able to save me because it was so large.

“A cyst can rupture from anything, and I was going to the gym twice a day at the time.”

“It was a ticking time bomb,” she said.

Crystal believes the cyst is a sign that she was placed on this planet to help others.

She went on to say, “I could have died in so many ways and I didn’t.”

Crystal said that doctors told her that her symptoms were normal because she was on birth control.

Her periods were inconsistent and heavy, she explained.

“I had gained weight in my stomach.”

It was never going to go away, and it wasn’t the kind of fat where I’d have rolls.

My stomach was smooth and hard.

“It made me look like I was pregnant with three babies at full term.”

“I had severe stomach pains as well.”

It wasn’t always in my lower stomach; it was sometimes in my upper stomach and then it was extremely tight.”

The symptoms persisted after Crystal’s birth control was removed, so she went back to the doctor.

“The doctors basically told me, ‘You’re just fat,'” Crystal explained.

They referred me to a nutritionist, and that was the end of it.

Basically, that was their take on

