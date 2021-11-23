Doctors should “avoid dispensing pills to Brits with mild depression” and instead encourage them to exercise, according to the NHS watchdog.

GPs should avoid prescribing antidepressants for mild depression and instead encourage patients to engage in physical activity, meditation, or talk therapy, according to an NHS watchdog.

During the peak of the pandemic, one out of every five adults suffered from depression, with cases skyrocketing during lockdown.

With over seven million people taking antidepressants, England already has one of the world’s highest rates of antidepressant use.

Doctors should not “routinely offer anti-depressant medication as first-line treatment for less severe depression,” according to new draft guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.

Instead, it wants doctors to offer patients with mild to moderate symptoms a “menu” of treatment options, such as exercise, talking therapies, mindfulness, and meditation.

Antidepressants should only be prescribed by the NHS if other options fail or the patient insists.

GPs are also advised to gradually wean Brits off the drugs to avoid a relapse, according to the guidance.

“People with depression deserve and expect the best treatment from the NHS, which is why this guideline is urgently required,” said Dr. Paul Chrisp, director of the Nice Centre for Guidelines.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the impact of depression on the nation’s mental health.” During the summer, around 17% of adults experienced some form of depression, down from 21% during lockdown.

Prior to the pandemic, the rate was around 10%.

According to NHS prescribing data, more than 20 million antidepressants were prescribed between October and December 2020, a 6% increase over the same period in 2019.

Doctors are also advised to discuss mental health waiting lists with patients and be open about potential delays, according to the guidance.

“We support a range of treatment options for those suffering from depression being available, including psychological therapies and antidepressant medication depending on the severity of the symptoms,” a spokesperson for the Royal College of Psychiatrists said.

“Depression affects everyone differently; some people may have mild symptoms for a short time while others may become severely ill for longer periods.”