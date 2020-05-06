Doctors talked about the benefits of using “sour milk” for potency

Experts said that regular consumption of fermented milk products can solve problems with a weak erection, which appears as a result of a number of factors.

Problems of low potency are familiar to many men. The extinction of their sexual strength is associated with many factors, such as ecology, stressful situations, inactive lifestyle and, of course, nutrition. And it is thanks to the latter that one can trace the root of the problem and eliminate it. It is reported by Vladtime.ru.

An unbalanced diet is equal to a lack of vitamins and minerals, but the lack of these elements leads to many other problems, where, first of all, is the potency and its functioning.

For a delicate solution to the male problem, it’s not uncommon, for prevention, experts recommend increasing the daily intake of dairy products, because they are the storehouse of vitamins and minerals that can not only arouse sexual desire, but also replenish the body’s reserves with these elements.

The most powerful pathogen among dairy products is considered to be fermented baked milk, enriched with vitamins B and E, which can enhance erection and increase sensitivity during sex. Doctors recommend drinking this product at least three times a week. Iron and magnesium are also responsible for the stability of the penis, thereby increasing the time of intercourse.

It is best to drink fermented milk products in the morning or in the evening, since at this time they are more effectively absorbed. Calcium is responsible for the production of the main male hormone. Testosterone increases sexual desire and attraction to the opposite sex, and is also designed to fight sexually transmitted infections. Phosphorus improves sperm motility and increases the amount of seminal fluid, which is very important for a man at the planning stage of a child, or in the fight against infertility.

Also, do not forget about milk protein, which plays a major role in the fight against the female hormone estrogen, which negatively affects the body of a man. “Charged with fermented baked milk” – this method of increasing potency is effective and gives quick results, but only if you carry out such therapy regularly.

