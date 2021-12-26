Doctors told heartbroken dad that his fit and healthy 24-year-old mother, who died while pregnant, could have been saved by the Covid vaccine.

A HEALTHY young mother who died of Covid before her baby was born, according to her devastated father, could have been saved if she had been vaccinated.

Sadie Exley, 24, was diagnosed with the deadly virus in late November and died earlier this month, according to her father David Exley.

After suffering from migraines and chest pain, the 29-week-pregnant mother-of-two was diagnosed with a blood clot in her lung in October.

She contracted coronavirus in November and was paralyzed on one side as her body battled the disease, according to YorkshireLive.

Medics moved her to intensive care in Leeds right away.

On December 3, however, Sadie suffered a brain haemorrhage and was unable to be saved.

Elliot, her son, weighed only 2.1 pounds when he was born via caesarean section.

In an attempt to persuade other mothers to get the vaccine, David has now recounted the moment he learned his daughter was in ICU.

“I got the news over the phone,” the father of Birstall, Leicestershire, said.

It was complete chaos.

I jumped in my car and drove straight to the hospital.

“I’m not sure how to express how I felt.

I didn’t eat for days because I was waiting to see if she would get better.

“They attempted to save her, but it was clear that Sadie had died.

They were able to save Elliot the baby, but they were unable to save our Sadie.”

After she tested positive for coronavirus, he said doctors reassured the family that Sadie was “fine.”

“She caught Covid when he was in good health, and Covid can do a lot of things.”

It targets your body’s flaws,” he explained.

Sadie had intended to get the vaccine as soon as her age group became eligible, but had been persuaded not to, according to him.

“I honestly asked [the doctor]if she had the jab when she could have had it, and he said he couldn’t say 100 percent, but he thought she’d still be here,” electrician David said.

Elliot will never know Harper’s mother, despite Harper’s constant requests to call her.

He claimed that his daughter had previously been healthy and had no health problems.

“In a million years, we would never have predicted something like this.”

He described her as “fit and healthy.”

Elliot and Harper, Sadie’s two-year-old daughter, survive her as a single mother.

“Harper keeps asking us to call mom, so she hasn’t figured out what happened yet, and she probably won’t.”

David said, “Eliot will never know her.”

“However, we’ll make certain that he hears about her.”

They’ll know everything there is to know about her, even if they never meet her.”

