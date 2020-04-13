Doctors warn: confusion and fall symptoms for corona in the elderly

Omroep Brabant writes about the research published in the Dutch Journal of Medicine.
Fall or passing out
The group of doctors studied a group of older corona patients with an average age of 83.5 years. “Examination of their data shows that COVID-19 may also start with acute geriatric syndrome in frail older persons,” the doctors write.
These acute geriatric syndromes include: delirium (confusion), a fall, fainting, dehydration and acute loss of function.
No fever
The study cites an 82-year-old male patient. He did not suffer from coughing or fever, but turned out to have a corona infection afterwards. The man suddenly fell out of his chair.
With the research, the doctors hope that there will be more publicity for the even more unknown complaints that corona can cause in the elderly.
So far, fever, coughing and shortness of breath have been the main symptoms of Covid-19, the disease causing the coronavirus.