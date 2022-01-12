Doctors warn that an unusual Omicron symptom could be an “emergency warning sign.”

A WEIRD Omicron symptom has been identified as one to be aware of in patients.

Doctors have warned that if you become confused, you may need medical attention.

It’s an “emergency warning sign,” according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you or someone in your family starts to appear confused while suffering from Covid, they recommend seeking help “immediately.”

Anyone having trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, inability to stay awake, or pale or blue skin, lips, or nail beds, according to the CDC, should seek immediate medical attention.

While it’s important to be on the lookout for signs of serious illness, a slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder in vaccinated people than other strains.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.

Previous coronavirus strains, such as Delta, had more easily identifiable symptoms, such as a persistent cough, fever, and loss of taste and smell.

Omicron, on the other hand, has proven to blend in with other symptoms of seasonal illnesses such as the flu or the common cold.

Millions of people who used the app to track their symptoms last year reported “sudden confusion (delirium)” while on Covid.

It was discovered to be a key symptom of the virus in the elderly, and it frequently indicated a higher risk of needing medical attention.

Brain fog and feeling down were also among the top 20 Omicron symptoms identified by the ZOE Covid Symptom Study.

Delirium is a common reaction in older people to infections and illnesses; it can be caused by dehydration, low oxygen levels, or a disrupted salt balance in the body.

There are two types of delirium, both of which can be identified by a sudden change in a person’s behavior.

The first is hyperactive delirium, in which a person begins acting strangely and out of character.

They may become agitated, distressed, or even aggressive as a result of this.

Hypoactive delirium is the second type, which is more common and more difficult to recognize.

They become drowsy and less aware of what is going on around them, and they frequently withdraw.

It can also make people incontinent because they don’t realize they need to go to the bathroom and stop eating and drinking.

It’s important to keep in mind that this isn’t the only symptom; fatigue, breathing problems, muscle and body aches, and headaches are all common signs…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.