Doctors warn that this’abnormal’ Omicron symptom should not be confused with a common cold.

DOCTORS are warning that people who have night sweats may have the Omicron Covid variant and are mistaking it for a common cold.

A dry, continuous cough, a high temperature, and a loss of taste or smell are all common Covid symptoms.

Omicron, on the other hand, has brought with it a slew of new symptoms to be aware of.

Despite an increase in cases due to Omicron’s spread, medical experts say the Covid vaccine and booster are the best way to combat the illness.

While there are some cases of Covid among vaccinated people, they are uncommon.

If a breakthrough case occurs, victims are unlikely to be hospitalized with severe or fatal symptoms from the virus.

According to health officials, the Omicron variant is more infectious and could result in more outbreaks.

However, by giving all vaccinated Americans a booster shot, the spread of the disease can be mitigated.

Infection with the Omicron variant is expected to cause severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. Current vaccines are expected to protect against this.

Vaccines against other variants, such as Delta, have remained effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations, and death.

Side effects from the vaccine are also extremely rare, according to studies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are the source for this information.

In fully vaccinated people, the vaccine has proven to be effective in preventing hospitalizations and death from outbreak cases.

The CDC and Joe Biden’s administration have continued to urge Americans to get their first two doses as well as the booster, which has been shown to be effective against any severe Covid symptoms.

Patients with Covid reported a loss of taste and smell in the early days of the pandemic, but with Omicron, fewer people are reporting this.

“The main sign with previous COVID variants, including delta, was that there was a lot of taste or smell,” Dr. John Torres, senior medical correspondent for NBC News, told TODAY.

“However, some people are reporting night sweats, which is an odd symptom.”

“It’s always been a bucket of crazy symptoms since the beginning of this pandemic with Covid,” Dr.

According to Davey Smith, UCSD’s Chief of Infectious Diseases and Global Health, the number of people reporting night sweats as a symptom is on the rise.

One patient told the network that he didn’t realize he was experiencing night sweats until he looked it up online.

“I mean, waking up in the middle of the night soaked,” Jason Borgmann explained.

“Sweat was dripping down my colossal brow.

My pillow looked like it had been soaked in a glass of water…

