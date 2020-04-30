Domestic alcohol consumption is increasing rapidly

Beer, spirits and wine have been selling better than they have been for a long time, online retailers report “immense growth”. In Germany, the government is particularly concerned about the children of addicts.

A video is currently circulating on the Internet that shows how video conferences are supposedly (even) more entertaining: pour wine into a mug instead of a glass. Then you take a tea bag, cut the thread directly above the bag and fix it in the cup with adhesive strips so that the label hangs out. Finished. According to the motto: Dear colleagues think you drink tea, and you have when the mug is empty, one in tea.

The often shared and cheerfully commented film stands for a trend that is actually becoming apparent in the trade: alcohol becomes – instead of in the restaurant, bar or, as before having dinner with friends – consumed more than ever at home. This applies to spirits and beer, but above all to wine.



XXL packaging trend

The German market research company GfK recently reported that in March about a third more wine was sold in stores compared to the same period last year. There was also an increase in spirits and beer, but it was not quite as big. The situation is similar in other countries. According to market researchers from Nielsen, wine sales in the American retail trade in the second week of March rose by 28 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. There is also a trend towards XXL packs here. According to Nielsen, the increase in three-liter boxes was 53 percent. “Happy hour starts earlier in the lockdown,” headlined the Wall Street Journal this week. In the article, quite a few people freely admit to their new, increased alcohol consumption.

In Germany, the online trade is particularly happy about this. At the Radeberger Wein-Portal Belvini, “immense growth” is available on request, “sometimes in the three-digit percentage range”. The listed group Hawesko confirms the trend. “E-commerce is booming,” said a spokesman on request. In addition to online mail order, the Hamburg-based group is also active in wholesale and brick-and-mortar retail (Jacques ’Wein-Depot). The latter is still doing “quite well” despite the locally arranged closings. The wholesale trade is difficult because of the forced break in the catering trade.

How much consumption has obviously shifted into your own four walls can be seen from the total turnover of the group. According to the spokesman, since the pandemic began, despite all the restrictions imposed by the state, it was only “a tick below the previous year”.



«People are more isolated than before»

Addiction experts are concerned. The World Health Organization (WHO) has just published a factsheet on alcohol consumption and Covid-19. Among other things, it warns against the misconception that alcohol protects against the virus. On the contrary, according to the WHO: consumption weakens the immune system. If anything, the current situation is an opportunity to stop drinking, or at least greatly reduce it.

“One thing is clear: Corona isolates people more than before, and in the worst case scenario they consume more than before the crisis,” says Daniela Ludwig, the German government’s drug commissioner. The CSU politician is particularly concerned about children who live with addicted parents. Neighbors, friends and relatives are more than ever asked to take care of it, be it through daily calls, references to digital help offers from the addiction advice centers or video chats. Ludwig’s appeal: “Please don’t leave people with addiction alone!”