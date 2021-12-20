Dominic Raab’s defense of the photo of a garden gathering at 10 Downing Street is his most egregious blunder to date.

Dominic Raab’s defense of the photo of a garden gathering at 10 Downing Street is his biggest blunder yet.

The NHS will not be pleased with the Deputy Prime Minister’s claim that staff were working in “grueling conditions.”

Dominic Raab has a history of making controversial statements that have earned him the scorn of his detractors.

When he was Brexit Secretary, he famously said he “hadn’t quite understood” how important the Dover-Calais crossing was to UK trade.

He claimed he couldn’t have been paddleboarding when Kabul fell because “the sea was closed” on Crete that day when he was Foreign Secretary.

When asked about a leaked photo of a gathering in the No.10 garden today, he told Times Radio, “It is palpably not a social gathering, because you had people in work suits.” The presence of wine and cheese (and an apparent lack of note-taking) and a general air of kick-back-and-relax were apparently far less important than the tailoring.

Raab then appeared to shift the Downing Street defense by claiming that the photo depicted staff “having a drink after the formal business has been completed.”

This is a problem because it implies a social gathering rather than a business meeting (though Raab insists no rules were broken).

But perhaps the most politically damaging statement made by the Justice Secretary was this: “Those staff would have been working under gruelling conditions.” Really? Tell that to the thousands of NHS workers who were battling round the clock in PPE, short on staff, and yet couldn’t meet more than one person after work for a much-needed drink in the sunshine.

Of course, civil servants and politicians have put in a lot of effort during the pandemic.

The Treasury’s ability to set up the furlough scheme in record time, as well as all of the behind-the-scenes work on the UK’s vaccines program and emergency regulations, demonstrated impressive professionalism.

Not all heroes don capes or scrubs.

However, with many people adhering to the rules religiously despite their hard work, that defense risks provoking even more outrage.

The timing of the Guardian’s photo is particularly concerning, as there was a limit on the number of people allowed to attend funerals and wakes in May 2020 (as many have pointed out on social media).

Early on in “partygate,” we saw a similar Raab-style defense, with No. 10, the PM, and other ministers all stressing that staff were unwinding.

