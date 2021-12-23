Instead of turkey, try one of these other main courses on Christmas Day.

Three Fish Roast and Partridge in a Pear Tree Wellington are two other festive main courses to consider.

Christmas is synonymous with turkey, mince pies, stollen, and rich fruit cake.

If you don’t like any of these traditional Christmas flavors, the holiday season may not be as enjoyable for you as it is for others.

Aldi has tapped into the turkey-free market with a wide range of main meal options.

Pescatarians will appreciate their Three Fish Roast, while the Partridge in a Pear Tree Wellington feels like a luxurious alternative to regular turkey.

If you want to shake things up this year, here are some turkey-free main courses to consider.

Aldi’s British XL Pork Crackling Leg Joint, British Hog Roast with Stuffing, and British Prime Gammon Joint are all porky delights.

You might be interested in the sumptuous Specially Selected British Black Truffle Ham Joint if you want to take it up a notch.

It’s dry-cured and roasted for maximum tenderness, then laced with luxurious truffle and topped with caramelized sugar syrup for an extra special touch.

Aldi’s Specially Selected Bacon Topped Orange and Cranberry Stuffed Ham Joint has a subtle orange flavor.

The cured, juicy meat is draped with candied orange-infused bacon.

As the joint is stuffed with a pork, orange, and sweetened cranberry stuffing, the dish is infused with uplifting citrus – the perfect all-rounder that will have your guests raving.

Although duck may not be your first choice of main course, Aldi has elevated their duck offering to entice those who prefer more opulent fare.

A seasoned boneless duck breast joint and slow cooked duck legs comprise the new Specially Selected Perfect British Duck Duo.

Gluten-free stuffing and confit, as well as a port and plum glaze, make this a delectable main dish that can easily compete with a traditional turkey.

If you’re a host who likes to have a little fun, a dish inspired by the song The Twelve Days of Christmas might be of interest to you.

The Specially Selected Partridge in a Pear Tree Wellington from Aldi is not only unique, but also a show-stopper.

Shortcrust pastry, succulent pork and pear stuffing, and British partridge are all on the menu.

You might feel compelled to sing.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.