Downing Street party: A man whose father died during the No10 party calls on the Prime Minister to resign “out of decency.”

Because of Covid restrictions, David Green was unable to visit his father in the hospital before he died.

Mr Green, who had emphysema, was admitted to the hospital on April 24, 2020, after falling at his son’s house.

The pensioner became unconscious as his health deteriorated, and he died four days later, on April 28, at the age of 86, from health complications brought on by his fall.

After undertakers decided not to allow relatives to visit their loved ones in an effort to stop the spread of Covid, his retired vicar son was unable to visit his father in hospital before he died, and he was unable to see his body in the chapel.

Mr Green asked nurses to play Timeless, a song by Daniel O’Donnell and Mary Duff that has a lot of sentimental value to him because it was a favorite of his wife, Mavis, and he had chosen it to be played at her funeral.

Only ten people were allowed to attend the cremation of the former furnace bricklayer, which meant Mr Green had to break the difficult news to some of his father’s friends and relatives that they would be unable to attend.

Harold, his father’s only sibling, was unable to attend the cremation, which lasted 20 minutes rather than the usual 40 due to time constraints, as he had to self-isolate after contracting Covid.

The ceremony took place on May 22, just two days after Boris Johnson’s Principal Private Secretary invited more than 100 staff to a party in No 10’s garden, urging them to enjoy the “lovely weather” after an “incredibly busy period.”

More than 40 people, including the Prime Minister and his wife, Carrie, are said to have attended the “bring your own booze” event.

The news of the party has been a bitter pill to swallow for Mr Green, who now has no immediate family members after his father’s death.

He’s furious that the Prime Minister and Downing Street staff were invited to a party while he was not.

