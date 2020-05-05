DR MICHEAL MOSLEY reveals his lockdown larder tips

Tinned food doesn’t have the greatest of reputations. For many, it conjures up images of ancient cans gathering dust at the back of the cupboard, or ghastly processed meats forced upon you during childhood.

But today, as we are staying home and shopping less to save lives, it’s time to have a rethink.

Of course, I love fresh vegetables and fruit. Who doesn’t?

But we’re in lockdown, and unable to shop as much as we might once have done, let alone get a home- delivery slot.

When you do get to a supermarket, there are no guarantees of what will be on the shelves.

To add to this, my son Dan, 25, had suspected Covid-19 – so the whole family were forced to bunker down for a couple of weeks. And so, the Mosley household has had to embrace more of those staples that have been lurking in the back of our larder and at the bottom of the freezer.

I have to say, I’ve been won over.

And, with a bit more time on our hands my wife Clare, assisted by Dan and our youngest, Kate, 20, has developed and tested a range of tasty, nutritious recipes made largely with bits and bobs we found in the cupboards and freezer.

We’ve even been documenting our culinary experiments on our social media accounts.

You can see for yourself on Clare’s Instagram – @drclarebailey – and you’ll find recipes for just a few of these delicious and simple dishes on the following pages.

They are all based on the Mediterranean style of eating – long proven to be the healthiest – packed full of vegetables, oily fish, nuts and olive oil, as well as yogurt and cheese.

There are carbs, but the sorts that take longer to break down and absorb, including legumes such as beans, pulses and lentils.

We’ve tried, where possible, to give options should you not be able to get hold of one ingredient.

These are not diet foods, and there is no calorie-counting involved. But, by following this way of eating, you can still eat plenty of delicious food, without compromising on weight-loss goals.

A large Israeli study found that a Mediterranean diet is the most effective way to keep weight off for good, compared with other popular diets such as low-carb and low-fat.

It has also been proven to reduce cholesterol and help control blood sugar. I am living proof – having kept off a stone and a half of excess weight for eight years, after putting my type 2 diabetes into remission.

And research suggests that maintaining a healthy weight is one important thing you can do to help protect yourself from becoming a victim of this cruel virus.

There are psychological benefits too, which I know will help many who are suffering cabin fever.

Studies show that eating this way can improve mood and help you sleep. I’ve long been an insomniac, but once I started eating the Mediterranean way, the quality of my sleep improved drastically. And you’ll see all these benefits for yourself, without having to do much at all.

The advantage of embracing dry, frozen or tinned foods is there is less pressure to battle the panic buyers in the vegetable aisle, or queue outside the supermarket. There’s far less stress involved – all you have to do is choose which one of our delicious meals takes your fancy.

They can be scaled up – or scaled down – for all sizes of family to enjoy.

I hope these recipes will inspire you to dust off a few old tins and jars, and start inventing some of your own dishes. It just takes a slight change in mindset.

So, instead of thinking: ‘What do I want for dinner?’ come 6pm, ask yourself: ‘How can I make use of what I’ve got?’

And this is certainly healthy eating. It’s well known that frozen vegetables, and tinned fish, for instance, are just as nutritious as the fresh equivalent – if not more so. They are often far cheaper, and, prepared properly, are just as delicious, too.

With a sprinkle of a few store-cupboard herbs, it’s surprisingly easy to transform an uninspiring can of sardines into a chef-worthy supper you’ll keep coming back to. Lockdown or not.