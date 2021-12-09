Dr. Pimple Popper explains why plucking ingrown hairs is a bad idea.

Dr. Pimple Popper explains why it’s never a good idea to pluck an ingrown hair.

If you use your tweezers to pluck out ingrown hairs on a regular basis, you should pay attention.

It turns out that plucking out ingrown hairs isn’t recommended, and it’s possible that this is why you keep getting them…

Sandra Lee MD, aka Dr Pimple Popper, has completely blown people’s minds by explaining why plucking out ingrown hairs by the root is incorrect.

Dr. Pimple Popper reacted to a video of a woman plucking a hair from her husband’s stubble by advising that rather than plucking them out, they should be trimmed.

The woman in the video is seen grabbing an ingrown hair with tweezers.

She then uses the tweezers to pull it out of the pore, though she has trouble getting a good grip on the follicle.

Dr. Pimple Popper gave her expert dermatological advice in response to the video on TikTok.

“A few things about this video drive me insane,” she explained.

“To begin with, you’re holding the tweezers backwards.”

“And your grip is poor; you’ll need a new tweezer.”

“Second, if it’s just a small ingrown hair, pulling it out at the root will almost certainly cause it to grow back in.”

“You just have to cut it short.”

If you use tweezers to remove ingrown hairs on a regular basis, you should put them away and reach for your scissors instead.

The video has only been on TikTok for a day at the time of writing, but it already has 3.1 million views.

Many users expressed their surprise at the expert advice in the comments section.

“I didn’t realize you weren’t supposed to pull them out,” one person said.

“I always thought you were supposed to pull them out!” another added.

“That explains why my ingrowns always come back,” a third person said.

“OK, this is sound advice,” one person said.

