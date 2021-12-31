Dry January 2022: Industry leaders urge that the event should not be used as an excuse to avoid going to the pub.

Dry January 2022: Industry leaders urge people not to avoid pubs because of the event.

UKHospitality’s chief executive has urged the public to ‘dispense with’ Dry January because pubs rely on it.

Industry leaders have urged the British public to skip Dry January and support their local pubs instead.

Dry January, an annual challenge in which participants abstain from drinking for the first month of the year in order to raise money for charity or donate the money saved to good causes, is credited with helping tens of thousands of Britons rethink their drinking habits over the last decade.

However, some venues and industry insiders are advising would-be teetotallers not to avoid pubs because they need their business after a difficult Christmas season.

Kate Nicholls, CEO of trade group UKHospitality, has urged the public to “dismiss” the holiday this year, saying there is “no excuse” not to patronize pubs that serve non-alcoholic beverages.

Ms Nicholls told The Guardian, “I think we could definitely do without it [Dry January].”

“This year, there are a lot more high-quality non-alcoholic options available, so there’s no excuse not to support your local hospitality business,” she added.

“Pubs and publicans will need support throughout January, and we’d urge people to continue to go to the pub,” said Greg Mulholland, a former Liberal Democrat MP turned professional pub campaigner.

“The pub is about so much more than having a drink,” said the director of membership organisation Campaign for Pubs and chair of the British Pub Confederation, “so we hope people recognize the important role pubs play in our communities and get out and support them, whatever they choose to drink and eat.”

Most people who participate in Dry January notice a variety of “obvious benefits,” according to Alcohol Change UK, the charity that spearheaded the challenge.

Saving money, getting a better night’s sleep, and improving general health are just a few of the benefits.

According to research conducted by London’s Royal Free Hospital and published in the British Medical Journal in 2018, abstaining from alcohol for one month reduced participants’ blood pressure and cholesterol levels, as well as their risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

According to Office for National Statistics figures, alcohol killed 8,974 people in the UK in 2020.

