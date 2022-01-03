Due to a rare disorder, I haven’t slept in 4 YEARS and have spent my entire life savings in search of a cure.

I haven’t slept in four years due to a rare disorder, and I’ve spent my entire life savings in search of a cure.

Consider London mum Malgorzata Sliwinska if you’ve ever found yourself tossing and turning at 3 a.m., staring at the clock and wishing for sleep.

Due to a rare sleep disorder known as somniphobia, the 39-year-old claims she hasn’t gotten a good night’s sleep in FOUR YEARS.

The single mother worries about bedtime all day and often doesn’t get a wink of sleep for two or three nights in a row.

It has had an impact on every aspect of her life, leaving her exhausted, depressed, and unable to work on a regular basis.

“Think of how bad you feel after just one night without sleep, then try to imagine going for days or even weeks without it,” Malgorzata, who is originally from Poland, explains.

“I have severe headaches, and my eyes are so dry that they feel like they’re on fire.”

“My short-term memory is completely gone, and I frequently break down in tears for no apparent reason.”

“Some nights, I don’t bother going to bed at all – while others, I lie down and try to rest my body.”

Surprisingly, Malgorzata claims she used to be a good sleeper who had no trouble falling asleep.

“I was a busy working mother with a teenage son, David, so as soon as my head hit the pillow, I was out like a light,” she explains.

“A relaxing evening was often my favorite part of the day after a long day at work at a health food company and then coming home to cook dinner for David and my husband Mariusz.

“I’d snuggle up in bed after a hot bath, turn on the TV in the background, and drift off happily.”

“Because I valued my sleep so highly, I could never understand why friends complained about a bad night’s sleep.”

“I’ve never had insomnia.”

Then it happened one night.

It was a Sunday evening in September 2017, the family had just returned from a vacation in Spain, and Malgorzata was having trouble sleeping.

“I tossed and turned in bed, thinking about all the things I had to do the next day, and how much harder they would be if I didn’t get a good night’s sleep,” she recalls.

“I finally dragged myself out of bed at 5.30 a.m. and shuffled to the bathroom.”

“I hadn’t gotten a wink of sleep in a long time.

“I took a shower and reminded myself that everyone has bad days now and then.

“I brewed myself a strong cup of coffee and went about my business as best I could.”

“I was so exhausted that night that I expected to pass out…

