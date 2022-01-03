Due to a shortage of Covid staff and concerns about test supply, school closures are deemed “inevitable.”

Because of a lack of Covid staff and concerns about test supply, school closures are deemed “inevitable.”

Exams may be canceled for a third year as school officials prepare for a return to online learning.

Despite government efforts to avoid school closures and a return to online learning, education leaders have warned that disruption in schools is “sadly inevitable” as a result of the Omicron variant’s rapid spread.

A combination of staff absences and uncertainty about the availability of lateral flow tests, according to Paul Whiteman of the NAHT, could lead to a return to home learning and the cancellation of GCSE and A-Level exams for the third year in a row.

“Covid cases in schools increased dramatically at the end of the term, among both staff and students,” Mr Whiteman said.

The reality is that if too many school employees contract Covid, it will be difficult to maintain in-person or remote provision.

“Unfortunately, some sort of disruption at the start of next term appears to be unavoidable.”

He went on to say that the recent shortage of lateral flow tests “has made many people worried that they will not be available when needed for school staff and students.”

Mr Whiteman also stated that teacher absences caused by Covid would result in a “very different type of provision” at the beginning of the school year, which “has huge implications for things like exams and assessment.”

On Sunday, the government announced that students would be required to wear face masks during class in order to prevent Omicron from spreading.

While the move is welcome, Dr. Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU teacher union, believes that additional safeguards are needed to keep staff and students safe.

“While it’s a step in the right direction, the recommendation to wear facemasks in secondary school classrooms is long overdue – but it should be mandatory,” she said.

The government also announced that 7,000 air purifiers would be distributed to schools, but Dr. Bousted said that this was “completely inadequate” for what he considered to be a “basic human right.”

“The government’s provision of additional purifiers shows that it recognizes the problem,” she continued, “but with over 300,000 classrooms in England, they have failed to provide an effective solution.”

“Refusing to act now will only exacerbate the situation.”

