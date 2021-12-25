Due to Covid, a record 1.1 million patients are waiting for NHS cancer scans and tests.

According to official statistics, one in every four patients has been waiting for more than six weeks.

In the last decade, the backlog has more than doubled, and doctors estimate that it will take at least 12 years to catch up.

A total of 144,558 patients, or one out of every ten patients referred for urgent cancer checks, have been waiting for more than 13 weeks.

The delays, according to doctors, are intolerable and will have a “catastrophic” impact.

According to NHS England data, the number of people waiting for cancer tests and scans increased from 443,000 in 2010 to 873,000 in 2019 — and has now surpassed 1.1 million.

Despite the NHS’s goal of testing 99 percent of patients within six weeks, 356,784 patients are still waiting.

Surprisingly, the number of people who have been waiting longer than 14 weeks has increased dramatically, from 523 before the pandemic to 144,558 today.

“No one should be left waiting and wondering for months for tests and scans, especially when it comes to cancer,” said Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary.

Prior to the pandemic, NHS waiting lists had reached all-time highs, thanks to a decade of Conservative mismanagement.

“It’s not just that the Conservatives didn’t fix the roof when the sun was shining; they dismantled it and removed the floorboards.”

“We provided £2 billion this year and £8 billion over the next three years, resulting in an additional nine million checks, scans, and operations,” a Health Department spokesman said yesterday.