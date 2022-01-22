Due to my ‘walking death sentence’ brain condition, I could be decapitated or paralyzed internally at any time.

A TEEN has described how, as a result of her brain condition, she could be internally decapitated or paralyzed at any time.

Allesha Barnfield, 17, describes herself as a “walking death sentence” who is fighting tooth and nail for brain surgery.

According to The Mirror, the former college student from Highfields, South Yorkshire, began looking for answers three years ago when her daily headaches became so severe that she was bedbound and couldn’t bear noise or light.

She aspired to be a lawyer, but her ambitions were dashed when she was diagnosed with Chiari Malformation.

The condition causes the ligaments in the spine to tense up, causing the brain tissue of the victims to be pulled into the spinal cord.

When the ligaments that connect the skull to the spine are severed, it can lead to paralysis and even internal decapitation.

Allesha has chosen not to be told by doctors how long she has before this occurs because she is terrified of the prognosis.

And she’s now fighting tooth and nail for private surgery to avoid the worst-case scenario.

“This illness has ruined my life,” Allesha stated.

I had aspirations of becoming a lawyer and attending university, but I am no longer able to do so.

“I spend every day in complete darkness in my room because I can’t stand the light.”

“Even when someone is talking to me, I have to ask them to whisper because even the smallest noises are excruciatingly painful to me.”

“I asked them not to tell me how long I had based on my scans because I don’t think I can handle knowing,” she continued.

“I feel like I’m on the verge of dying.”

Allesha said she began experiencing “horrible headaches” in 2019 and that the back of her head “physically shocked” her.

They began once a week, she said, but soon became every day, all day.

Doctors and teachers, the teen claimed, did not take her constant pain seriously, and she had to fight to have her condition diagnosed.

In September 2020, she was finally diagnosed by an NHS doctor, but she was told she was not eligible for surgery on the NHS.

Allesha has since found a clinic in Barcelona that offers a new type of surgery that promises to cure her condition.

Decompression surgery, in which a piece of bone is removed from the spinal cord to relieve pressure, is used in the UK, but there is a risk that the tension…

