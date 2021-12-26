Due to Omicron concerns, shoppers are avoiding the high street and buying online on Boxing Day, according to retail experts.

Retail experts say that due to Omicron concerns, Boxing Day shoppers are avoiding the high street and buying online.

Up until noon on Boxing Day, footfall at shopping centres across the UK was 45% lower than in 2019.

Fears of a surge in Omicron cases have reduced footfall in shops across the UK on Boxing Day to nearly half of pre-pandemic levels.

According to data from industry analyst Springboard, footfall at shopping sites across the UK on Boxing Day up to noon was 45 percent lower than in 2019.

To avoid catching Covid, bargain hunters are instead looking for Boxing Day sales online, according to retail experts.

The British Retail Consortium stated that, despite the fact that many consumers avoided stores, the sector could benefit from online commerce.

“The spread of Omicron across the UK has increased the share of spending made online as many consumers avoid town and city centers,” said Tom Holder, a spokesperson for the British Retail Consortium.

“While travel and hospitality spending may be lower than it was pre-pandemic, retailers are watching to see if this translates into increased spending on retail goods, particularly food and homeware.”

Footfall in central London was 67 percent lower than in 2019, while it was 58 percent lower in other major UK cities.

Market towns fared slightly better, with a 12% drop in shopping traffic from the previous year, whereas outer London saw only a 7% drop.

New coronavirus restrictions that went into effect on Sunday in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, including wearing masks in all shops and limiting group sizes to six indoors, may have had an impact on the amount of high street traffic.

Northern Ireland’s footfall was 73% lower than it was in 2019, Wales’ was 63% lower, and Scotland’s was nearly 50% lower.

Despite the drop, long lines formed outside Manchester’s Trafford Centre, with shoppers queuing since 8 a.m., and bargain hunters also formed lines outside Primark in Birmingham and Zara in Bristol.

On Oxford Street in London, there were also lines outside Selfridges, Boots, Primark, Disney, and Zara.

Nic Portway of London told the PA news agency that she was not planning on spending much in the sales but was happy to still go to the shops in person despite the rise in Covid cases. She was queuing outside the Disney store in Oxford Street, London, to shop on her daughter’s behalf.

“I’m not really,” she stated.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Boxing Day shoppers ‘avoiding high street and buying online due to Omicron concerns’, retail experts say