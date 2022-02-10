Due to “ongoing driver shortages,” First Glasgow has suspended night bus service.

Due to ‘ongoing driver shortages,’ First Glasgow has suspended night bus services.

The night bus service runs from the city center to areas throughout Glasgow and the surrounding areas in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday mornings. It covers a network of 11 routes.

For the time being, Glasgow’s night bus services have been suspended throughout the city.

The temporary suspension is due to “ongoing driver shortages,” according to the bus company, but night services are expected to resume “in the near future.”

It comes after First Glasgow relaunched their weekend night bus service in the run-up to Christmas, just days before a new wave of restrictions took effect on December 27 in response to concerns about the omicron covid variant.

They run a network of 11 routes from Glasgow city centre to Clydebank, Paisley, Newton Mearns, East Kilbride, Hamilton, Motherwell, and Wishaw in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday mornings.

“We can confirm that night services are currently suspended across Glasgow,” John Elliot, Network Manager for First Glasgow, told Glasgow Live about the service suspension.

“We were thrilled to relaunch our weekend night bus network in December to help Glasgow’s night-time economy during the crucial holiday season.”

“However, due to ongoing driver shortages, we had to temporarily suspend these services following Christmas.”

Our night services are expected to resume soon.”