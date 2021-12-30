Due to strong steroid concerns, parents have been advised not to use ‘natural’ skin cream on their children.

Due to strong steroid concerns, parents have been advised to stop using ‘natural’ skin cream on their children.

Parents have been advised to stop using a “natural” skin cream on their children and babies due to concerns about steroid use.

Anyone who bought the Dermaved Sensitive Cream from the company’s website should stop using it and return it right away.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has issued a product recall notice today.

The steroid clobetasol propionate was found in the cream after the regulator examined it.

This is the active ingredient in prescription-only topical (skin) medicines used to treat a variety of skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema.

This type of cream should be used with caution and not on children under the age of one.

Long-term use of the cream can cause skin thinning and, if used incorrectly, can aggravate conditions like eczema.

According to the company’s website, ‘products are currently unavailable due to a manufacturing issue.’

“Anyone who has purchased Dermaved Sensitive Cream should stop using it immediately, particularly on young children or babies, and return it to the manufacturer,” said Dr Laura Squire, MHRA Chief Quality and Access Officer.

“This is because it was discovered to contain a potent steroid with potentially harmful side effects.”

“While some steroid creams are available in pharmacies, they must be approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and come with clear instructions for use.”

Where creams containing potent steroids are prescribed by a healthcare professional, Dr. Squire says that use should be in accordance with their recommendations for where, how often, and how long they should be used.

“Steroids can suppress the skin’s response to infection, cause long-term thinning of the skin, and cause other medical problems if used long-term over a large area, especially in babies and children,” she added.

Dr. Squire advised anyone experiencing side effects from using the cream to see a doctor or pharmacist, even if they had stopped using it.

“Suspected side effects should also be reported through the Yellow Card Scheme,” she added.

“It is illegal to sell creams containing strong steroids directly to the public because they can be dangerous if used without medical supervision.”