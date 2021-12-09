During a family meal, we noticed a change in my little girl’s face and she died.

Carly Surridge, 32, and Ben Hardy, 26, noticed that one of Acacia’s eyes was nearly closed and her mouth was slanted to one side.

Concerned, her family took her to the doctor, who diagnosed her with Bell’s Palsy.

Bell’s Palsy is an unexplained episode of facial muscle weakness or paralysis, but Acacia’s family insisted on a scan, which revealed a brain mass.

She was diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma H3K27M in September of last year after additional tests and scans.

According to the Brain Tumour Charity, diffuse midline gliomas are the second most common primary high-grade brain tumor in children.

Carly said her six-year-old had to undergo arduous radiotherapy to slow the tumor’s growth, and that her family was told their little girl had only 12 months to live, but that it was more than likely only six months.

“In the end, she lived for 15 months after becoming ill.

She was fearless, courageous, and tenacious.

“They told us she had weeks to live three weeks ago, so we knew it was coming, but we didn’t know when.

She stayed with us at home, and we took care of her.

We didn’t want to be separated from our family and friends.

“She was completely paralyzed and had lost all of her mobility.”

She sat in a PPod, a special support chair that resembled a throne.

Carly told Stoke-on-TrentLive that she sat in there during the day and slept in our room at night.

The Disney’s Frozen fan died peacefully on Sunday, November 28 while it was snowing outside.

“She was always a star, shining brightly, and she’s still doing that now,” her mother added.

She was cute and friendly.

She was a wonderful young lady of whom I am extremely proud.

I’m ecstatic.”

Carly now says that whenever it snows, the Crewe family thinks of Acacia, and that her little girl’s favorite characters are Anna and Elsa from Frozen.

She said she is ‘absolutely devastated’ by her daughter’s death, but that she is relieved that she is no longer in pain.

They’re grade four tumors, according to experts at the Brain Tumour Charity, and they’re more common in children than adults.



Acacia’s family had been fundraising to take her to Disneyland Paris, but she died before arriving.



