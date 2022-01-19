During the Covid pandemic, mothers who were forced to give birth alone spoke of the ‘trauma’ of hospital restrictions.

During the Covid pandemic, mothers who were forced to give birth alone describe the “trauma” of hospital restrictions.

Women told me that restrictions on their partners’ ability to stay with them made them feel “distressed” and “very lonely,” while the Birth Trauma Association reported a “significant increase” in the number of women traumatized by their experience.

New mothers have spoken of the “trauma” of having to give birth alone due to hospital Covid restrictions, with some developing PTSD, post-natal depression, and anxiety as a result.

Women who gave birth during the pandemic told me that the restrictions on their partners’ ability to stay with them made them feel “distressed” and “very lonely.”

When one mother was having her baby, she and her husband “weren’t treated like human beings,” while another was left on a ward for three days without pain relief while women gave birth around her with nothing but a curtain for privacy.

It comes as a new study found that despite NHS guidance, more than a fifth of women in England were told they would have to give birth alone if they tested positive for Covid.

Almost 7,000 women who gave birth during the Omicron surge last month were polled by campaign group Pregnant Then Screwed about NHS trust restrictions, which the charity dubbed a “postcode lottery.”

Almost 42% of women said they couldn’t bring a birth partner until they were in established labor, and 22% said they weren’t allowed to bring a birth partner if they had caught Covid.

More than a third (37.3%) of respondents said their preferred partners were not permitted to attend antenatal appointments.

Despite current NHS England guidance, birth partners – referred to as “support people” – are permitted to be present during labor and delivery even if the mother tests positive for Covid, but must isolate if they test positive.

From the point of attendance at a hospital or midwifery unit, to the early pregnancy unit and all antenatal scans and appointments, pregnant women can have a support person with them during labor and delivery.

A little more than 71% of the women polled said that hospital restrictions had caused them stress during their pregnancy or shortly after their baby was born, and 62.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Mothers forced to give birth alone during Covid pandemic speak of the ‘trauma’ of hospital restrictions