During the lockdown, over 8,000 Britons required hospital treatment after attempting DIY.

OVER 8,000 people required hospital treatment after attempting DIY during the lockdowns.

And a mishap with a power tool was responsible for 5,600 of these.

In the meantime, over 2,700 people were treated for injuries caused by more traditional tools like hammers and saws.

In addition, 349 people who were injured by a lawnmower required medical attention.

Many people found that other popular lockdown activities were just as dangerous.

After falling from playground equipment, more than 5,300 people were taken to the hospital.

The average age of these patients was nine and a half years old, but dozens of them were over thirty.

According to NHS Digital figures for 2020-21, eight of them were over 90 years old.

When they found themselves spending more time at home, many people bought pets to keep them company.

However, after being bitten or struck by a dog, 7,386 people were admitted to hospitals.

47 people were admitted after being bitten by a rat, and 60 people were seen after getting too close to a venomous spider.

After being stung by a scorpion, four people required medical attention, and one 90-year-old woman was seen after being bitten by a crocodile or alligator.

