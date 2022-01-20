During the Rangers championship party, a teen made homophobic remarks and spat at a cop.

During the Rangers championship party, a teen made homophobic remarks and spat at a police officer.

On May 15, 2021, Mathew Thomson, 19, hurled spittle at PC Niall Donaldson in Glasgow’s Hanover Street.

Thomson had previously made homophobic remarks to officers and attempted to break through a police cordon.

The first offender admitted to assaulting PC Donaldson in Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Thomson, who lives in the city center, also admitted to threatening or abusing others.

The court heard that police had set up a cordon on Hanover Street for “public safety reasons.”

“The officers were there due to the gathering in George Square emanating from Rangers winning the league,” said prosecutor Alasdair Knox.

“Thomson approached officers on Ingram Street and attempted to push through the cordon that had been set up.

“Despite officers’ warnings that the street was closed, Thomson continued to speed past them, shouting ‘you are a f****t,’ then repeating the remark seconds later.”

PC Donaldson attempted to take down Thomson’s information from his driver’s license after he was arrested.

“At this point, he spat at PC Donaldson, and the spittle landed on his shoulder and arm area,” Mr Knox said.

Officers dragged Thomson down to the ground and handcuffed him before transporting him to the police station.

The officers were “f*****ts,” he said once more.

The defense attorney, Michael Poggi, told the court that because of the assault charge, “the penalty is almost going to be a custodial penalty.”

Sheriff Andrew Cubie was in agreement.

“I will continue your bail,” he told Thomson, “but you must not read into that; all sentencing options remain open.”

The sentence has been postponed until next month, pending background checks.