Dutch virologists may find antibody to coronavirus – Wel.nl

An antibody has been found that can prevent Covid-19 from entering a cell and making someone sick. If someone is already sick, the substance, called 47D11, can prevent the disease from spreading.

Scientists from Erasmus MC and Utrecht University write this in their trade journal Nature Communications. The antibodies have been developed against SARS, among others. “But when the corona crisis broke out, we took the antibodies out of the freezer and looked at how they react to the new virus,” said Berend-Jan Bosch, associate professor of virology at Utrecht University.

Number 47D11 turned out to work: Covid-19 still attached itself to the cell, but could no longer penetrate and infect it. The advantage is that it is a human substance, so that the body will not consider the antibody as an invader.

Bosch warns against too high expectations. The discovery, he says, is an “important first step, but there is still a long way to go. This is a long-term affair, it will not be available in the coming months. ”