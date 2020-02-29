E. coli infection promotes the development of colon cancer

Good preventive care has prevented more cancer deaths in recent years than any progress in therapy. For example, HPV vaccination protects against the widespread human papillomaviruses that cause cervical cancer. Colon cancer has also been suspected for some time that microbes are involved in its development. Now it has actually been possible to prove this connection for a candidate of the E. coli family. The intestinal bacteria produce a poison that attacks intestinal cells. An exciting result – and a new approach to colon cancer prophylaxis. Jens Puschhof from the Hubrecht Institute in Utrecht, Netherlands was involved in the work.

Christiane Knoll: You worked with a very special strain of E. coli bacteria, the PKS-positive E. coli strain. Why of all things with this microbe?

Jens Puschhof: Yes, the PKS gene island was already described ten years ago that it encodes enzymes that build a toxin: the so-called colibactin. And this colibactin can bind to DNA, so we asked ourselves: Can this binding to DNA cause special mutations?

Mini organs helped confirm the suspicion

Knoll: So the suspicion was there that you could now trace the entire evidence chain from the microbe as the culprit to the damaged colon cancer cell. How did you do that?

Puschhof: We used a model system for this, the so-called organoid – a miniature version of an organ, in our case the intestine, which we can replicate in the laboratory. That was developed here in Utrecht about ten years ago.

And we could inject these bacteria into these mini organs and then measure what types of mutations happen. And the exciting thing was that we could finally find the mutations that we found in our mini-organs in the genomes of colorectal cancer patients.

“We found these mutations in five percent of colon cancer patients”

Knoll: So you looked for the mutations in real tumor tissue samples. What percentage of the patients had they occurred?

Puschhof: We found these mutations in about five percent, that is, in one in 20 colon cancer patients. We were very fortunate to be able to analyze two large clinical cohorts – one from the Netherlands and one from the United Kingdom. In the Dutch cohort, we had about six percent of patients with high mutation rates that we can attribute to these bacteria, and in the British cohort, about three percent.

Challenge: develop targeted medication

Knoll: This may open a way to protect these patients from the effects of the evil E. coli strain in the future. They say that vaccination will probably not be possible because the strain is too similar to good E. coli bacteria, but you could still do something. What would be the alternative?

Puschhof: There are quite a few approaches that are very promising. For example, one could use chemicals to inhibit these enzymes that build the toxin in the bacteria. One could inhibit their effect and thus prevent the production of the toxin. On the other hand, one could also develop targeted antibiotics in order to remove these bacteria from the intestine before they can develop their harmful effects.

Knoll: But that would have to be done very early, it is about precaution. And antibiotics as well as other drugs usually have side effects. Would you really do that?

Puschhof: This is a very good question and it is also very difficult to carry out these studies because the cancer can actually only appear decades after the mutagenic effect has possibly occurred. The intestinal flora also has a lot of positive effects. That is why we want to develop drugs in such a targeted manner that we really only prevent the PKS-positive E. coli from their harmful effects.

Microbiome as a key factor in the development of colon cancer

Knoll: There are even more suspected cases of cancer-causing microbes. What do you appreciate – assuming you find something targeted: How many cases of colorectal cancer could the approach prevent in the future?

Puschhof: There are still a few steps that we have to take in research before we can answer the question really competently. For example, there is the question of how important are these mutations that E. coli leaves in the genome. There is the cancer-causing mutation, and we have also identified some of these that we can very strongly relate to this bacterium. Further studies have yet to show whether five percent of colorectal cancer cases are actually caused by these PKS E. coli. I am actually convinced that the entirety of the microbes in the intestine plays a very large role in how cancer develops and how it also behaves as a grown tumor.

Knoll: There have recently been signs that colon cancer is increasing in younger people, in people under 40. Your study is also very interesting there. One could speculate that the microbial composition in the intestine has changed with eating habits in such a way that cells degenerate more frequently and earlier. Could PKS-positive E. coli bacteria really be the cause? Did you think in that direction?

Puschhof: Yes, it is definitely a very exciting question, we work closely with Mike Stratham’s group in Cambridge, who have data showing that these bacteria could potentially work very, very early in life. Indeed, there are studies that show that when people switch to a Western diet, their colon cancer risk increases very quickly. Accordingly, there are still some connections to be made. But it is quite plausible that bacteria play a central role in this. PKS E. coli are suggested by our study, but there are also many other microbes that should definitely be investigated further in order to really be able to create causalities from these compounds.

