Economic parallels to be drawn between coronavirus and Spanish flu

Over a hundred years ago, the Spanish flu hit the world, after the First World War, and killed millions of people. A century later, “economic lessons” can still be learned from this pandemic that has frozen the planet, as the coronavirus crisis is doing today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed on Monday that it has become necessary to “almost completely stop” Canada’s economic wheel. Canadian companies, forced to shut down, fear losses never seen before.

In 1918, the short-term effects of the epidemic had quickly hit the markets, observes the assistant professor of economics at King’s University College Vincent Geloso, who signed a note for the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI) on Tuesday.

“In Canada, the decline in real manufacturing output from 1918 to 1919 was 13%, while real GDP fell 7%,” says Geloso in this document.

According to him, there is no doubt: “the short-term costs of the current pandemic will be significant”.

“Major” deficit

Tax specialist Luc Godbout, a full professor at the University of Sherbrooke (UdeS), notes that a deficit will be inevitable in Canada in the current context.

“The federal government is going to run a major deficit. Today, we know that it could be around $ 150 billion, “said the expert.

This is due, among other things, to the new financial assistance programs implemented at the federal level. “The wage subsidy program alone will cost more than $ 70 billion. Over a full year, the GST was estimated at around $ 40 billion, ”illustrates Mr. Godbout.

“But that’s what we had to do to keep people from experiencing economic or financial anxiety,” he said.

Nuances

According to Vincent Geloso, everything does not agree when we compare two major pandemics like the Spanish flu and COVID-19.

“As the war ends, the reorganization of industrial activity towards peacetime production brings adjustment costs,” he observed.

Good sign, says the expert: the Spanish flu had been followed by a strong economic recovery. “The recovery was off to a good start this year. Industrial production rebounded by more than 25% between March 1919 and January 1920 in the United States and business activity rebounded by 22%, “he said.

Geloso believes that the current death rate from COVID-19 – lower than that of the previous pandemic – allows us to remain optimistic. “The recovery could be quick,” he says.