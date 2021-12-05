Edward McDonald’s family is ‘extremely concerned’ as police renew their appeal for information on his whereabouts.

“Officers in Bellshill are re-appealing for help in tracing a man missing from the town,” the Greater Glasgow Police Division said in a statement on Saturday.

“A family member last saw Edward McDonald on Carnbroe Road around 10 a.m. on Monday, November 29.”

“However, it is now believed that Edward was seen on a cycle path near Carrick Place in the town between Tuesday 30 November and Wednesday 1 December.”

“The 75-year-old is described as being 5’8” tall, with a medium build and short greywhite hair and a beard.

“He was last seen in a black jacket, dark khaki fleece, dark pants, dark shoes, and a khaki skip cap.”

“Edward is rumored to frequent Glasgow’s city center.”

“He takes regular medication, and it’s unclear whether or not he has this with him.”

“Edward’s family has not had contact with him since Monday, which is unusual, and they are extremely concerned for him,” said Motherwell Police Constable Emma Smith.

“We’re asking people who were driving in the ShirrelHattonrigg area of Bellshill from Monday 29 November onward to review dashcam footage for any possible Edward sightings.”

“We also ask that anyone who has seen Edward since Monday, or if Edward himself is reading this, please contact us via 101 and reference incident number 3014 of December 21.”