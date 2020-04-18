Ehpad de Mougins: “The virus quickly installed, it was dazzling”

The chair turns its back on the window. This view which is reflected in the bay window, Huguette Borghino hardly pays any more attention to it. She knows her “By heart and from all angles”. When this 91-year-old resident arrived at Ehpad La Riviera in Mougins (Alpes-Maritimes), she moved to the third floor with her husband. When Alzheimer’s disease won its half “After seventy-one years of marriage”, she moved to a smaller room on the second, then the first. Last week, another move for Huguette Borghino: she now lives on the fourth, one of the two floors “Without Covid” of this private establishment managed by the Korian group. In the rest of the retirement home, the virus has taken its toll. Out of 109 residents, 36 have died since March 15, one of the heaviest casualties for nursing homes in France.

Huguette Bhorgino’s room, April 14. Photo Laurent Carré for Liberation

April 10, Korian, European number 1 in the sect

Liberation reserves this article for its subscribers

To continue reading, subscribe 1 €

for 2 months without engagement 100% digital offer I subscribe Do you already have a subscribed account? I connect All our articles in

unlimited

The newspaper in version

digital the day of its publication

the day of its publication Our newsletters

exclusive

RaJeux, our app from

games

Mathilde Frénois special envoy to Mougins (Alpes-Maritimes)