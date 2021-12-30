Eight new ‘Nightingales’ have opened in the United Kingdom, providing 4,000 additional hospital beds to help Omicron Covid expand.

As the NHS goes on a “war footing” against Omicron, hospital parking lots and gyms will be converted into Covid surge wards.

According to the plans, up to 4,000 new beds will be created across England in eight “Nightingale hubs.”

Eight temporary wards have already been set up in preparation for a surge in pandemic cases, with dozens more on standby.

The news comes as the number of Covid patients treated on NHS wards in England reached 10,462 yesterday.

Hospital occupancy is up 48% from a week ago, and it’s at its highest level since March 1.

However, it is still a far cry from the January high, when over 34,000 beds were occupied.

On December 27, there were 1,751 Covid hospital admissions, up 65 percent in a week and the highest number since February 5.

However, the number of patients admitted to intensive care and placed on ventilators remained nearly unchanged throughout December, indicating that vaccines are protecting against the worst effects of Covid.

Each Nightingale hub will be able to accommodate around 100 British people recovering from the virus.

Surge wards are currently being built at St George’s Hospital in London, St James’ Hospital in Leeds, and Solihull Hospital, among other locations.

“Given the high level of COVID-19 infections and increasing hospital admissions, the NHS is now on a war footing,” NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said.

“We don’t yet know how many people who contract the virus will require hospital treatment, but given the number of infections, we can’t wait to find out before acting, so work to ensure these facilities are in place will begin today.”

“We hoped we’d never have to use the original Nightingales, and I’m hoping we’ll never have to use these new hubs,” she said. In London, 3,310 people were admitted to hospitals with Covid on Wednesday, up 63 percent from the previous Wednesday and the highest number since February 16.

However, it is still far below the January high of 7,917.

“It is absolutely right that we prepare for all scenarios and increase capacity,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said. Hospital executives were pleased with the news.

“Trusts are rightly preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” said Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers.

“Trusts are looking for extra capacity on existing hospital sites that could be converted to super surge capacity if needed.”

“Like the original Nightingales, trust leaders are hoping that this back-up insurance policy will never be needed.”

