Eight ways to make your penis bigger – the ideal size for a woman’s orgasm has been revealed

What is the ideal penis size for a woman, and how does mine compare? This is a question that has plagued men for decades.

The magic number has been discovered, which has put many people’s minds at ease.

It turns out that size matters – but, much to the relief of many ordinary men, bigger isn’t always better.

In a poll, 4,761 women were asked to recall the size of the guy’s todger from their most recent sexual encounter, as well as whether they could climax through penetration.

The study’s author, Big One Dating, then compared orgasm success rate to penis size to see what worked best for women on average.

The best size for women to climax is eight inches, according to their findings, but any larger and orgasm rates decrease.

Men with an 11-inch member got 30% of women to reach climax, while men with a four-inch penis got the same percentage.

Despite the fact that a three-inch John Thomas is considered a “micro penis,” a quarter of the women polled said their most recent sexual encounter left them satisfied.

In the United Kingdom, the average penis measurement ranges from 3.5 to 5.8 inches.

However, one in ten men with a one-inch penis still hit the mark, demonstrating that ability trumps size.

In addition, a large percentage of the women polled said that girth was crucial to orgasming.

The average girth of the eight-inch penis is likely to be a contributing factor because, in general, as penis length increases, so does width.

So, if you want to improve your manhood, or at least the appearance of it, you have a few options…

“Many men who are concerned about the size of their penis generally have overall body image issues,” Professor Kevan Wylie, a sexual medicine consultant, told the NHS.

“They tend to blame their bad body image on their penis.”

Obesity can lead to low self-esteem and a negative body image in men.

However, a beer belly hanging over your penis can make your penis appear smaller, so cut back on the pints if you want to impress.

A large mound of pubic hair can make your penis appear smaller than it is, so get out your shaver–preferably not the one you use for your face.

You can ensure that all eyes are on your member by keeping your hair down there in good shape.

It will also help it appear larger.

It should be obvious…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.