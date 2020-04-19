Elderly people SHOULD wear face masks, British scientists say

Elderly and vulnerable people should wear face masks in public to prevent them from catching coronavirus, British scientists say.

A review of the scientific literature found the masks have a ‘small protective effect’ that could shield them from contracting the bug in crowded places.

Researchers from the University of East Anglia, in Norwich, advises vulnerable people wear one on public transport, at the supermarket or in hospitals.

But they say the evidence is not strong enough to recommend widespread use of masks in the general population.

The UK Government still says no ‘well’ person needs to wear one in public because it claims they offer almost no protection.

Officials do urge people with flu-like symptoms to wear a mask because it can prevent them spreading the disease.

The UEA researchers scoured all the data looking at whether using a face mask reduces the spread of colds and flu viruses.

They found 31 studies that had analysed whether wearing face masks stopped people getting symptoms.

The team found that masks had a consistent but small protective effect – particularly in shared public spaces.

Due to the rapid-response nature of this research, it has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Study author Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious diseases expert, said: ‘There has been a lot of debate about whether wearing a face-mask could help protect people from COVID-19 and reduce the spread of the disease.

‘We wanted to evaluate all the available evidence to see what the best advice for people is.

‘We studied when respiratory symptoms appeared that were similar to COVID-19 – fever and cough or sore throat. But it’s important to remember that we have not been able to look specifically at COVID-19 because there have been no specific studies to date.’

Lead researcher Dr Julii Brainard, also from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said: ‘We found that using a face mask and other face coverings had a consistent but small protective effect against influenza-type symptoms while people are out-and-about in the community.

‘People who wore masks, usually surgical grade, were less likely to get respiratory symptoms from casual exposure in the community.

‘Something like a sneeze or cough near you would become less likely to cause infection. It’s a small reduction in risk, but might be very important to especially vulnerable people.

‘Wearing masks at home also seemed to reduce the odds of well housemates become ill. The risk reduction was greatest, a 19 per cent reduction, if both an ill person and their well contacts wore masks.

‘The protective effect is probably small within a home setting because people have lots of repeated types of contact, so there are many ways for the germs to transmit.

‘This is why washing hands remains so important. Washing hands well only requires 20 seconds of concentration occasionally throughout the day.’

The US Centers for for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) dramatically switched its stance on masks last week and is now advising all Americans to wear them.

The World Health Organization (WHO) – which does not recommend healthy people wear them – is also said to be reconsidering its guidance on masks.

The British Government says surgical masks are too thin, loose-fitting and porous, which make it easy for the tiny viral particles to pass through.

But experts have always maintained that, while the masks may not shield someone from contracting the illness, they stop the wearer from infecting others.

This may have been more important than initially thought now that researchers know infected people are contagious for several days before they have symptoms.

The virus can be transmitted via droplets that are released when a patient talks, breathes, coughs or sneezes.