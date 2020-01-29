Energy-efficient housing is reducing ventilation and trapping air pollution indoors – putting the health of children with breathing conditions like asthma at risk.

Housing design and construction has evolved to emphasis insulation and energy efficiency but ventilation hasn’t followed suit, a new report claims.

The lack of ventilation in UK homes is trapping everyday pollutants such as cleaning sprays, paints and varnishes inside the house and adding to the poor quality air.

The report was commissioned by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) and the Royal College of Physicians claims a link between air pollution and increased rates of asthma, wheezing, dermatitis and eczema.

It calls for free indoor testing kits to be provided to households and better advice from agencies on how to ventilate the home.

Smoking inside, damp, burning coal and wood, dust, aerosol sprays and cleaning products can also all contribute to indoor air pollution, the report claims.

The lack of ventilation coupled with new sources of pollutants indoors, such as varnishes, waxes, emissions from building materials, flame retardant-treated furnishings and cleaning sprays, are linked to deteriorating air quality.

Some families with young children that have severe allergies or respiratory issues have taken to crowd-funding for air purifiers and dehumidifiers, the authors claim.

A government spokesperson said they are stepping up the pace and taking urgent action to improve air quality, to tackle the impact of air pollution.

‘Measures to reduce indoor air pollution are included in our Clean Air Strategy, and we are working across government on actions including improving ventilation standards in buildings.’

The report, called ‘the Inside Story: Health effects of indoor air quality on children and young people’, says homes are becoming airtight to reduce thermal loss which is trapping pollutants inside.

‘Energy efficiency is important to reduce our use of fossil fuels and to prevent climate change, but without adequate ventilation it could inadvertently worsen indoor air quality and impact health,’ the authors of the royal colleges report claims.

‘There must be performance-based design of buildings that prioritises solutions which improve energy efficiency, protect the health and well-being of people inside, and reduce carbon emissions.’

Children and young people are particularly vulnerable to the effects of air pollution because their brains and lungs are still developing.

The report warns that little is known about how different pollutants react in combination, and that the secondary pollution created when they mix can be more harmful than the original pollutants.

Air quality tends to be poorer in low quality housing, where ventilation may be inadequate or insufficient, the authors said.

Opening windows would improve ventilation but has consequences including cold, heat loss, increased heating bills, noise and security concerns, while people living in polluted areas may want to keep fumes out of their homes.

A national fund should be brought in to support improvements for low-income residents who report issues with ventilation and air quality, say report authors.

Joe Farrington-Douglas from Asthma UK said living in poor quality housing when you have asthma can be toxic for the 1.1 million children living with the condition.

‘Without legally binding performance standards for indoor air pollution, national and local government cannot be held to account. Making children feel safe in their schools and homes must be a priority.’

‘We’re finally paying attention to the quality of our outdoor air and this is long overdue,’ said Professor Jonathan Grigg from the RCPCH.

‘It’s harder to get population level data on the quality of indoor air, but the evidence in this report paints a worrying picture.

‘Children in the UK spend most of their time indoors, with just 68 minutes spent outside on an average day.

‘Too many of our homes and schools are damp and poorly ventilated – this is adversely affecting the health of children.’

Professor Stephen Holgate, special adviser for the Royal College of Physicians said keeping children in unhealthy spaces is storing up problems for their future health.

The authors say there are things people can do to reduce their exposure to pollutants, but there are ‘significant barriers’.

They say there is ‘little public awareness of indoor pollution and products lack clear labelling and guidance’.

Housing officers, midwives, social workers and care workers could provide advice on clean air indoors when carrying out their visits, they suggest.

But they call for a collective approach, including involving those responsible for legislation, design and construction of buildings.

They say improving air quality ‘is not the responsibility of individuals, one industry, one profession or one governmental department’.