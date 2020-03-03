Europe on red alert for coronavirus

North Macedonia and Greece today became the latest countries to be struck down by the killer coronavirus as Europe remains braced for hundreds more cases amid an escalating crisis in Italy.

Tourists who had recently travelled to northern Italy – the centre of the continent’s worsening outbreak – were blamed for the cases in North Macedonia and Greece, which had one apiece.

It means ten countries have all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in travellers who had spent time in Italy. The other eight are Austria, Croatia, Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, Brazil and Algeria.

Fifty more cases, including eight children, of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Italy today, taking the country’s toll past 370. Twelve patients have died. Almost a dozen towns have been quarantined in the north to contain the crisis.

France today announced a second coronavirus death – a 60-year-old teacher who had not recently travelled from either China or Italy. More cases were confirmed in Spain and Croatia.

And Austria recorded its first suspected fatality. Officials have also quarantined a dozen people who came into contact with one of its two confirmed cases.

It comes after thousands of British families jetted to Italy during the half-term break from schools last week and Easter holidays are just five weeks away.

More than 81,000 cases of the COVID-19 – the disease caused by the coronavirus – have been recorded across the world, with the death toll nearing 2,800.

In other developments to Europe’s escalating coronavirus crisis:

North Macedonia confirmed its first case of the coronavirus infection this afternoon in a woman who recently arrived from Italy.

‘The patient tested positive for coronavirus… She is the first patient in North Macedonia to have tested positive for this pathogen,’ health minister Venko Filipce said.

The woman, who sought medical help early on Wednesday, drove to North Macedonia from Italy in a van. All other passengers from the van are undergoing tests – but it is unclear how many there are.

Greece’s health ministry confirmed its first case of the virus today – a 38-year-old woman who had travelled from an area of northern Italy.

Sotiris Tsiodras, a representative of the Ministry of Health, said: ‘She is in good health and is being monitored by a team of exceptional colleagues in Thessaloniki.’

Authorities were in the process of identifying people she had come into contact with, and those she had been in close proximity to would be placed in isolation, he said.

Coronavirus is believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

It causes respiratory symptoms similar to a cold or flu and like other respiratory infections, it spreads between people in droplets from coughs and sneezes.

Greece, a country with a population of 11million people which attracts more than 30million tourists annually, has identified 13 hospitals across the country for the treatment of infected patients.

Before it announced the case, Greece said it would shut down of public areas and impose travel restrictions if there was a coronavirus outbreak.

The measures, formalised in a decree late last night, include temporary travel bans to and from countries with a large number of infections.

The decree also permits the requisitioning of beds in hotels and private clinics and foresees the temporary closure of ‘indoor public gathering areas’.

Stelios Petsas, a spokesperson for the Greek Government, said: ‘We are ready to do whatever is necessary to protect public health.’

It comes as the European Commission health and food safety commissioner said the continent must be ready to respond to more coronavirus infections.

Dr Stella Kyriakides said: ‘We have requested member states to review their pandemic plans as well as healthcare capabilities including capacity for diagnoses, laboratory testing and procedures for contact tracking.’

Italian health officials today confirmed the outbreak had worsened, with 50 new cases confirmed in the two worst-hit regions – Lombardy and Veneto.

Officials in Lombardy, which includes Milan, said cases had risen overnight to 259 from 240, with six children, including a four-year-old girl, infected.

In neighbouring Veneto, the number of people confirmed to have caught the virus was 58, an increase of 13 on the previous day’s tally.

All eleven of the patients in Italy who have died so far have been elderly and most had underlying health problems.

After first emerging in Lombardy and Veneto, the coronavirus has now spread to seven other regions, including Sicily in the far south. At least 374 cases have been recorded across the country.

In bid to halt the outbreak, authorities have shut schools, universities, museums, cinemas and theatres across much of the north.

Many countries have advised their nationals not to visit and hoteliers have reported a wave of cancellations, putting the local tourism industry at threat.

The unidentified 60-year-old in France was the first French coronavirus victim in the country, the health ministry confirmed this morning. He died at Paris’ Pitie-Salpêtrière hospital.

France has reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, including two people returning from Italy – bringing the total number to 17.

Four people are still being treated in hospital, including a 55-year-old man who is in a critical condition in the northern city of Amiens.

Two of the four had recently returned from the Lombardy region of Italy, which is at the centre of Europe’s biggest outbreak of the disease with 10 dead.

French officials have asked citizens returning from Lombardy and Veneto to avoid ‘all non-essential outings’ and keep their children home from school.

The same recommendations have been issued from people returning from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and South Korea.

The first French victim was an 80-year-old Chinese tourist, who died in hospital in mid-February.

Germany yesterday recorded two new cases of the coronavirus, taking its confirmed toll to 18 – the second highest tally in Europe.

One of the patients – an unidentified man in his 40s – is in a critical condition at a hospital in Dusseldorf.

Health chiefs in North Rhine-Westphalia state said he was hospitalised on February 24 with pneumonia in Erkelenz, near the Dutch border.

He was diagnosed with the new virus and isolated in an intensive care unit before being transported to Duesseldorf’s University Hospital.

The man’s wife was also isolated on suspicion of contracting the virus after showing symptoms. Her test results have yet to come back.

Stephan Pusch, who heads the district administration in Heinsberg, where Erkelenz is located, said schools would be shut today.

Meanwhile, Dutch health officials said they were tracing the movements of the man because he visited the southern province of Limburg last week.

Dutch officials later said that its investigation established the German man was in Limburg on February 8-9 and was not sick or contagious at the time.

The authority said that further efforts to trace people who had been in contact with the man were not necessary.

The second new German case was a 25-year-old in Baden-Württemberg. Reports say he caught the virus during a trip to Milan.

Croatia’s health minister Vili Beros today confirmed a second case of the coronavirus infection has been confirmed in the country.

He told radio broadcaster HRT: ‘This was in some way expected since he is brother of the first patient who also tested positive.

‘All who have so far tested positive in the Republic of Croatia are in a very good state, without any significant signs of the disease.’

Meanwhile, authorities in Austria placed an apartment complex in the southern town of Bad Kleinkirchheim under quarantine after a 56-year-old woman from Italy died overnight.

Kaernten state officials said tests were being conducted to determine whether the woman, from the Friuli region in northern Italy, had the virus. Other residents of the apartment complex were also being tested, they said.

The coronavirus outbreak at a Tenerife hotel worsened last night as the number of patients doubled from two to four.

Two more Italian tourists were quarantined in a Spanish hospital after testing positive for the killer virus which was brought to the resort by an Italian doctor.

Hundreds of guests including Britons remain in limbo today with the hotel in quarantine and holidaymakers confined to their bedrooms.

Canary Islands president Angel Victor Torres announced last night that the tourists would have to remain in the H10 Costa Adeje Palace until further notice.

Algeria, in northern Africa, also reported its first case last night – an Italian national who had arrived in the country last week.

But Algeria is not planning to ban public protests or suspend flights to Italy, a health ministry official said today.