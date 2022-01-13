Even after recovering from Covid, Omicron patients must be aware of a potentially dangerous side effect.

Even after recovering from the Covid variant, Omicron patients must be aware of a potentially dangerous side effect.

The Omicron has caused a surge in Covid cases across the country since its discovery in late November 2021, forcing state officials to re-implement mask mandate rules and stress testing.

Despite being one of the most contagious variants, doctors and researchers claim that Omicron symptoms are milder and less severe than Delta.

According to the data, the risk of being admitted to the hospital is 50 to 70 percent lower than with Delta.

Many recovered patients, on the other hand, are complaining of body pain and a lack of energy.

Dr Harish Chafle, a senior consultant at Global Hospital, explained the back-breaking pain caused by Omicron in an interview with Livemint.

“It’s possible that this variant is causing more myalgia than any other variant post-recovery due to inflammatory mediators,” the outlet reported.

According to the outlet, Omicron’s effect on the musculoskeletal system, which the variant attacks more than any other variant, could be a second reason for sudden post-Covid back pain.

There are a number of other long-term Omicron symptoms that can last months, and here’s how to treat them.

The following are some of the symptoms that people recovering from Omicron may encounter:

Covid, on the other hand, takes a mental and emotional toll on some people.

These are a few examples:

Deep breathing, on the other hand, can help relieve symptoms like phlegm buildup.

This technique helps to clear phlegm by expanding your lungs.

Make sure you’re comfortable and your chest and shoulders are relaxed before doing the following:

If you’re still having trouble, see your doctor or go to your local hospital for help.

