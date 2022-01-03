Even if you just have a COLD, you should self-isolate, according to a top doctor, in a move that would cripple the economy and the NHS.

Even if they do not test positive for Covid-19, Wales’ chief medical officer, Sir Frank Atherton, has advised anyone with a runny nose to stay in for “a few days.”

The move would cause havoc in the already overburdened NHS, with worst-case scenarios claiming that up to a quarter of public sector workers may self-isolate due to Omicron’s ease of detection.

As hospitalizations rise, more than a million frontline workers will be stranded at home for seven days or more.

Ministers are now being pressed to follow America’s lead and reduce isolation to five days in order to free up British citizens who have been incarcerated.

The Omicron variant, which now accounts for 90% of cases in the UK, has been discovered to be milder, with most people experiencing cold-like symptoms. This could lead to a reduction in isolation days.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

Sir Frank, Chris Whitty’s Welsh counterpart, told Times Radio that if a person has “a cold, or symptoms of a cold, such as a runny nose, cough, or sneezing,” they should self-isolate in order to avoid spreading the virus.

“We need to think about how we behave as a society when we have any of these infections, even beyond the current wave,” he added.

“Whether it’s the flu, the common cold, or the coronavirus, we probably need to move to a position where anyone with a viral infection of that nature selfisolates for a few days, whether they’re an adult or a child, just to stop it from spreading,” says the expert.

“Anyone who has a cold, or symptoms of a cold, such as a runny nose, cough, or sneezing,” he said.

“Is it really appropriate for you to travel by train, plane, or bus? Stay at home and get better,” Sir Frank continued.

Experts have warned that if the current isolation plans are followed, the NHS will be understaffed.

According to Professor Alison Leary, chair of health care and workforce modelling at London Southbank University, up to 40% of the…

