Ex-pals post fake X-rated images of themselves online, terrifying women.

After admitting to doctoring images of two ex-school friends he hadn’t seen in ten years and posting them on adult websites, Glasgow student James Davenport avoided a jail sentence today.

James Devenport, 25, had been friends with his victims for over a decade but had not communicated with them in that time.

The women, on the other hand, were horrified when they received edited photos of themselves from an anonymous social media profile and discovered the photos on adult websites.

The victims, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, requested that they be removed several times, but they were re-uploaded.

They were also subjected to a barrage of vile sexual remarks and comments on Instagram and Facebook by an unknown user.

A Twitter account was also set up, with an image of the second victim and links to her other social media accounts.

After the porn website X Hamster handed over his information, a police investigation led to Devenport being identified by his IP address.

“I might as well tell you because you’ll find out anyways,” he said when officers arrived at his Carmunnock home.

It was I who had done it.

I’m so sorry, but I require assistance.”

On a hard drive, he had nine images of child sex abuse, according to a search of his home.

Between January and December last year, Devenport, now of Belfast, appeared in Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted to posting indecent sexual images of the women online and communicating with them indecently.

He also admitted to having child pornographic images.

Sheriff Ray Small put him on probation for three years and prohibited him from approaching both women.

“Police made a request to the website to determine the subscriber details and other identifiers attached to the account usernames,” deputy fiscal Abby Seal said.

“Both accounts were discovered to have been accessed by the same IP address associated with the accused’s home.”

“Police went to his house and looked at an HP laptop, as well as a CV and an academic honors transcript from Glasgow Caledonian University.”

“There are a number of images that are related to.

