Ex-Renault boss Flavio Briatore in ‘serious’ condition in hospital with Covid-19 – Latest News

Although the 70-year-old Italian businessman is reportedly in a serious condition, he has not been placed in intensive care.

Multiple reports have confirmed that Briatore was transferred to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan on Monday due to illness stemming from COVID-19.

Around 60 members of his staff returned positive results for coronavirus in the latest wave of testing.

Briatore’s Billionaire club in Porto Cervo was closed recently after an outbreak of coronavirus, a decision which he has complained about.

The Italian government’s move to close nightclubs again came about after the number of new virus cases started rising after a steady decline.

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who was among a group of VIPs who Briatore played a football game with, also tested positive for the virus.

“My heart weeps to see an economy slaughtered by people who have never done anything in their lives,” Briatore recently wrote on Facebook following the Italian authorities move to shut down nightclubs.

He left F1 after being found guilty of ordering Nelson Piquet Jr. to deliberately crash his car to help teammate Fernando Alonso win the Singapore Grand Prix in 2008.

Briatore enjoyed his fair share of success in Formula 1, leading Michael Schumacher to the World Championship in 1994 and 1995 with Benetton.

After being initially handed a lifetime ban by governing body FIA, he took the matter to a French court and successfully overturned the punishment.

Briatore, who famously dated supermodel Naomi Campbell, was also part-owner and chairman of Championship club Queens Park Rangers from 2007-10.