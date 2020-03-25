Exercises to mobilize legs and hips

The health emergency caused by Covid-19 they have most of the population confined at home. But that doesn’t mean we stop moving and we get stuck. The body needs physical activity, and especially the lower extremities now that we cannot exercise them walking or running outdoors.

So today we have recovered a video in which the personal trainer Lydia Delgado explains some exercises destined to stretch and mobilize legs and hips.





Practiced regularly in any corner of the house, these exercises will improve leg mobility, make us feel more agile, will contribute to prevent knee injuries

and they will improve our sports performance the day we can return to our routine workouts, to our usual sports practices.