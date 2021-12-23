Expert warns that half of Omicron patients experience “surprising symptoms.”

Expert warns that’surprising symptoms’ affect half of Omicron sufferers.

Experts have warned that “surprising” symptoms have struck half of the UK’s Omicron patients.

Many people who have tested positive for the variant do not have the typical Covid symptoms.

Instead, they are experiencing more cold-like symptoms that many people may mistake for a simple winter bug.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the ZOE Covid Symptoms Study App has been tracking cases and symptoms in the United Kingdom.

Changes in signs of new variants have become second nature to the experts there.

Only half of those who are currently suffering from Covid are experiencing the classic three symptoms listed on the NHS, according to their latest research.

Fever, cough, and loss of smell or taste are examples of these symptoms.

“This may surprise some, as the UK government never updated guidance on Covid symptoms beyond the classic three,” the experts said.

“The ZOE Covid Study helped to identify over 20, mostly mild, cold-like symptoms a few months ago.”

Runny noses, headaches, fatigue, sneezing, and sore throats are the top five symptoms on the app right now.

Infected Brits also reported brain fog as a common symptom on the app.

“The number of new symptomatic cases has exploded over the last week, making it the biggest jump in cases I’ve seen since we started the ZOE Covid Study,” said lead scientist Professor Tim Spector.

“While the numbers are concerning, the good news is that preliminary data based on approximately 2,500 probable cases reported on the ZOE app suggests that Omicron is milder than Delta.

“However, before the end of the year, this highly transmissible variant will infect many more people.”

“To help us slow the spread, my advice remains the same: avoid congregating indoors, and if you must meet up with others, make sure everyone is free of cold symptoms, test yourself just before you meet up with them, and get fully vaccinated.”

“However, what continues to astound me is their latest stay-at-home advice’s misinformation about Covid’s symptoms.

“For most people, an Omicron positive case will start with a sore throat, runny nose, and headache, much like a common cold.”

“To find out, just ask a friend who has recently tested positive.”

“We urgently need to change public messaging to save lives because Covid is now present in half of people with cold-like symptoms.”

The best defense against Omicron is a booster shot, which, according to preliminary evidence, increases efficacy to 75%.

The UKHSA’s Chief Executive, Dr Jenny Harries, stated:

