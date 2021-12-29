Experts advise swabbing your throat and nose to detect the Omicron Covid variant.

Swab your throat and nose to see if you have the Omicron Covid variant, according to experts.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that with both throat and nasal samples, Lateral Flow Tests are more effective at detecting positive cases.

When performing Lateral Flow Tests (LFTs), experts advise that people swab both their throat and nose, as anecdotal evidence suggests that nasal samples alone are less effective at identifying positive cases of Omicron.

Several people have reported negative LFT results after swabbing their nasal passages, even after receiving a positive PCR test result.

After seeing the new evidence, Prof Irene Petersen, an epidemiologist at University College London, said she had been “trying to get a sense of what’s going on.”

Because Omicron infection “may replicate in your throat and then your nose,” she believes nasal swabs may be less effective at picking up positive results for those in the early stages of infection.

With the “wrong” (i.e. cold) symptoms and a string of negative LFTs, I finally followed Twitter advice and swabbed my throat and nose (no easy task with that diddly stick).

Consider adding the throat sample pic.twitter.comYKihOKh6mE if you suspect you have COVID.

“It appears to me that some people may have a throat infection first, then a nose infection,” she said.

“It appears to be a question about how Omicron establishes itself in your body, which is different from previous variants.”

She went on to say that the fact that many people reported sore throats as one of the first symptoms of the variant could be linked.

“You want to catch the virus as soon as possible,” Prof Petersen said, “but it could come from your throat rather than your nose.”

LFT tests: Only the nose works! Yesterday, I had a sore throat (plus) nose (my only symptom).

Today, I tried nose only (per leaflet) (following a POSITIVE PCR).

NEGATIVE! Same test with nose (plus) throat done at the same time POSITIVE! How many people out there think they’re clear? (hashtag)covidchristmaspic.twitter.comKNyI6nZpFE

As a result, she suggested it was “a good idea” for people to take samples from both even if they weren’t told to.

“Some tests are for both your throat and nose, while others are just for your nose.

However, I see no reason why you couldn’t do both.

