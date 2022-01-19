Experts at Omicron warn that catching the variant twice is ‘certainly possible.’

Omicron experts warn that catching the variant twice is ‘certainly possible.’

Leading US experts warn that if you’ve already been infected with the omicron variant, you might not be completely immune to another coronavirus infection.

Despite the fact that the omicron variant appears to be milder, experts warn that it is possible to contract it twice.

For the past month, the omicron strain has been the most prevalent in the UK, resulting in an increase in cases all over the world.

Studies suggest that omicron’s symptoms are more like cold symptoms than previous strains like delta, but the effect of long covid on the variant is unknown.

Thousands of Scots have been infected with the variant so far, according to the Daily Record, but experts warn that infection can recur.

Reinfection with Omicron is ‘certainly possible,’ according to a senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists in Washington, DC, for a variety of reasons.

Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist from the United States, explained how this can happen.

“There are lots of new (hashtag)Omicron reinfections after a recent Omicron infection,” Dr. Feigl-Ding tweeted.

“It’s certainly possible if your first omicron infection was low-dose and didn’t stimulate your immune system enough, or if you’re immunocompromised,” he continued.

“People, take care.”

His tweet was in response to an article in which experts such as Dr Stanley Weiss, Professor of Epidemiology at Rutgers University in New Jersey, were quoted.

“Yes, you can get omicron twice,” Dr. Weiss confirmed.

He mentioned a virologist’s lecture he heard in South Africa.

Reinfections had been reported by doctors across the country, they said.

“Omicron is highly contagious and does not appear to induce fantastic protective immunity,” according to Dr. Weiss.

These findings corroborate recent research from Imperial College London.

They discovered in December that the risk of reinfection from Omicron was 5.4 times higher than the Delta variant.

There was also “no evidence” that omicron is less severe than Delta, according to Imperial researchers.

Although the rate of omicron reinfection is unknown, vaccines have been shown to be ineffective against it.

