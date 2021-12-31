Experts believe Omicron could act as a ‘natural vaccine,’ hastening the virus’s endemic spread.

Experts believe OMICRON could act as a “natural vaccine” booster, hastening the virus’ endemic spread.

Some experts believe the variant could provide community immunity because its effects are milder but it can spread easily.

Professor Ian Jones, a virologist at the University of Reading, believes that the idea that Omicron is a “natural vaccine” is plausible.

He told MailOnline that future variants “might be even milder,” with vaccines only needed for the elderly as winter approaches.

This is because, like flu, Omicron does not appear to carry the same risk of hospitalization and death as previous variants for people who are relatively fit and healthy.

As a result, while catching it is still a risk, it may provide an immunity boost without causing serious illness.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.

“If Omicron is an attenuated strain already on its way to endemicity,” Professor Jones continued, “then later versions may be even milder, and the need for vaccination for an otherwise healthy adult may diminish.”

“You must remember that making you very sick is no good to the virus; all it ‘wants’ to do is spread, so virus evolution will tend towards a less severe strain, which you will pass around as you struggle with work and other responsibilities, much like we do with common colds.”

“Your immunity would be boosted whichever version you were infected with.”

That mild aspect suits us because it means we can gain immunity with little or no risk.”

However, he cautioned against throwing “chickenpox” parties in which people try to catch the virus on purpose, because those who could become seriously ill still require protection.

At the moment, boosters are the best option, as the UK continues to see daily new cases and deaths at all-time highs.

However, data shows that having a second dose prevents people from going to the hospital.

According to new research released today, boosters provide 88% protection against Omicron hospitalization.

“This is more promising data that reinforces just how important vaccines are,” Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said.

They help people and save lives.

