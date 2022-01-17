Experts believe that the UK has reached Omicron peak and that the pandemic’s end is near.

Infections and hospitalizations are declining across the country for the first time since the ultra-contagious Covid variant swept the UK late last year.

David Nabarro, Covid special envoy for the World Health Organization, said Britain could now see “light at the end of the tunnel.”

Professor Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia predicted that by the summer, things would be back to normal.

“Covid will soon be just one of the causes of the common cold and will be a pain in the rear, possibly resurfacing in the winter,” he predicted.

“Boosters will be needed for the most vulnerable, but I don’t believe widespread mask use or testing is necessary.”

“I believe we will be free of restrictions by the summer.”

That is a reasonable expectation to have.

“In the end, we’ll live in a society where this virus spreads widely, and we’ll get a dose of the flu every few years.”

“However, with the exception of our elderly population, it will not kill people in the end.”

Prof Hunter made his comments as it was revealed that weekly infections are down 42% from the previous seven days, with a drop of over 500,000.

In England, there are now 16,621 Covid patients in NHS beds, down from 17,120 a week ago.

Professor Alastair Grant of the University of East Anglia said cases were falling across the board, with the R rate in England at 0.67.

It means that only 67 infections out of 100 are passed on.

Infections are also on the decline in all regions, with most parts of England seeing a reduction of more than a third.

In London and the North West, daily positive tests have dropped by half in the ten days since cases peaked in the UK.

The North East has been the slowest to exit the danger zone, falling by less than a fifth since January 4, but it started with the lowest numbers.

Every region of England has seen a spike in hospital admissions.

According to NHS data, the daily number of new patients is either flat or declining across the country.

There are 1,921 new admissions per day on average across the country, down 6% from 2,040 on January 1.

In the past week, the number of Covid patients on intensive care ventilators fell another 12% to 623.

With 84,429 daily confirmed infections yesterday, Downing Street praised the data as “encouraging signs.”

Ministers are, as a result,

