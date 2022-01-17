Experts have compiled a list of the 20 most common omicron symptoms and when they occur.

Experts list the 20 most common omicron symptoms and when they appear.

The main symptoms of the latest strain of coronavirus, as well as how long those infected with omicron can expect them to last, have been revealed in a new Covid-19 study.

The ZOE Covid Study collects data from over 4.7 million users to track information about the virus, such as symptoms, infection timeframes, and geographic prevalence.

The top five symptoms of omicron, according to the most recent data, are a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, and a sore throat.

A croaky voice, chills or shivers, brain fog, feeling dizzy, skipping meals, and having a low mood are all common omicron symptoms.

“Over 50% of people with a cold-like symptom have PCR proven covid,” said Professor Tim Spector, who was involved in the research.

“It’ll be interesting to see if this changes once the schools resume.”

“It shows that the restrictions, social isolation, and possibly mask wearing have had a greater impact on colds and flu than omicron, which is even more effective at infecting us.”

“It does appear that these symptoms last less time than delta symptoms.”

“Symptoms last for a shorter period of time, especially in the first week.

“If people test negative with lateral flow tests at the end of those five days, it appears that the entire period of infection and recovery is shorter.”

The top 20 Omicron symptoms are as follows:

