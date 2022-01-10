Experts have dismissed the new ‘Deltacron’ Covid variant from Cyprus as a “fake” threat.

According to scientists in Cyprus, the new strain is a hybrid of Delta and Omicron, a milder variant that is now prevalent in the United Kingdom.

However, experts have stated that it is not real and that the discovery is most likely due to a lab error.

A research team led by Leondios Kostrikis, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, made the new discovery.

The team discovered 25 such cases, and data shows that the relative frequency of the combined infection is higher among Covid patients who are hospitalized.

According to Kostrikis, the variant was given the name Deltacron after omicron-like genetic signatures were discovered in delta genomes.

“Right now, there are omicron and delta co-infections,” Kostrikis said in an interview with Sigma TV on Friday.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The discovery in Cyprus, however, was due to lab contamination, according to WHO experts.

“Deltacron is not real, and it is most likely due to sequencing artifact (lab contamination of Omicron sequence fragments in a Delta specimen),” said Dr. Krutika Kuppalli.

“Let’s not mash up infectious disease names and leave it to celebrity couples,” says the author.

She also stated that there was no such thing as flurona, a condition in which people test positive for Covid while also having the flu, according to doctors.

Dr. Kuppalli believes that we should not act as if the coronavirus is no longer a threat, and that it should be taken seriously.

“Ignoring it won’t make it go away; we have the tools to confront it head on, so let’s use them!” she said. “Get vaccinated, wear a mask, get tested, stay at home if sick, improve ventilation.”

“We will see in the future if this strain is more pathological or contagious or if it will prevail,” said Kostrikis, the head of the University of Cyprus’ Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology.

However, in Kostrikis’ opinion, this strain will also be displaced by…

